Shardeum Strengthens Commitment to Open Source with the Appointment of Chris Chabot

In his new role, Chris will play a pivotal part in fostering a collaborative and transparent environment within the Shardeum open-source community. Chris will be instrumental in driving innovation and contributing to the broader ecosystem, reflecting Shardeum's commitment to excellence and community-driven development.

"We are delighted to welcome Chris Chabot to our team at Shardeum. While Web3 has been growing rapidly, very little progress has been made on open source initiatives in the ecosystem. His experience and dedication to open source values align seamlessly with our mission," said Nischal Shetty, co-founder of Shardeum. "Chris's experience will undoubtedly elevate our efforts at fostering an open source culture in Web3"

Chris also expressed his excitement about joining Shardeum, stating, "I am thrilled to be part of Shardeum and contribute to their dynamic open-source community. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of technological possibilities and drive positive change through innovation."

About Shardeum

Shardeum the autoscaling EVM-based blockchain that keeps gas fees low and TPS high as participation grows. Shardeum performs consensus at the transaction level and lowers the computational power needed for validator nodes. This consensus mechanism makes it possible for anyone to run a node while increasing decentralization.

