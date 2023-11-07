Shardeum Unveils New Dynamic and Vibrant Visual Identity

As we approach mainnet it is crucial that our visual identity evolves alongside our unique technical developments as we usher in this exciting next phase of growth in India, the United States, and beyond. Post this

The new Shardeum brand identity features a base color of vibrant blue that pays homage to elements of Shardeum's original aesthetic. The welcoming blue is visible across all design elements as an energizing and unifying element. The shapes present across the design come together to form the logo of Shardeum, just as Shardeum's decentralized community comes together to make something unique and vibrant. It aims to foster a fearless spirit of enthusiasm, exploration, and discovery within web3

Nischal Shetty, Co-founder, and President at Shardeum highlighted the importance of the update, "As we approach mainnet it is crucial that our visual identity evolves alongside our unique technical developments as we usher in this exciting next phase of growth in India, the United States, and beyond."

Kelsey McGuire, Chief Growth Officer at Shardeum, shared insights into the philosophy behind the brand identity, "Our refreshed brand aims to be trustworthy, inviting, and easy to navigate, presenting information visually and through long-form content to cater to a variety of learning preferences. Joining us on this journey is less a leap of faith and more a confident stride into the vibrant future of an emergent technology. Our visual identity encourages taking that step together."

For more information on Shardeum's dynamic journey and the evolution of its visual identity, please visit https://shardeum.org

About Shardeum:

Shardeum is a highly-scalable EVM-based layer-1 blockchain deploying dynamic state sharding. Dynamic state sharding helps keep gas fees low and TPS high as participation grows. Shardeum performs consensus at the transaction level and lowers the computational power needed for validator nodes. This consensus mechanism makes it possible for anyone to run a node while increasing decentralization. Through the power of dynamic state sharding, Shardeum is able to reach a solution for the blockchain trilemma by offering decentralization for everyone in the most scalable and secure way possible.

