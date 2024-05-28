Share your wisdom for the grandchildren of tomorrow - join our Global Legacy Project

"The greatest untapped resource is the collective wisdom of our elders." Share your wisdom for the betterment of the grandchildren - join and support our Global Legacy Project.

SAINT JOHN, NB, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Did you know that every 25 years, we lose over 700 million seniors and elders worldwide? That represents over 53 billion years of history, cultural values, experiences, life lessons, and wisdom. The solution: FOR THE GRANDCHILDREN Global Legacy Project is dedicated to collecting, preserving, and sharing elder wisdom for the betterment of humanity.

Visionary Dawn James was inspired to create this project after reading All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and Katherine K. Wilkinson. Dawn, a grandparent, observed many families spending less quality time together and more hours watching screens, leaving few opportunities for grandparents to connect with young people. Coupled with the alarming rate of losing over 700 million elders worldwide every 25 years, "Elder Wisdom is an endangered species that we must save!" Dawn stated.

"FOR THE GRANDCHILDREN's primary goal is to invite elders worldwide to share their stories. Children will benefit from reading or listening to these stories about different countries, cultures, and traditions. It can help children develop an appreciation of the rest of the world. By sharing Elder Wisdom stories with others, I believe we increase our capacity to be understanding, compassionate, and inclusive," said Dawn.

FOR THE GRANDCHILDREN project will create a multilingual, accessible online living book, a time capsule of stories from elders around the globe. The feature of this inclusive site will include stories translated into over 40 languages that can be enjoyed by both hearing-impaired and vision-impaired people. Stories can also be submitted in virtually any language. This project will require a team of web developers, programmers, and technical professionals to birth this vision into reality. An Indiegogo campaign will launch on May 25, 2024, to raise $10,000 to retain the technical team to build this global hub.

