Shared Services & Outsourcing Week: Agenda Released for SSOW

SSON announces the full details for Shared Services & Outsourcing Week (SSOW) on March 25 – 28, 2024 in Orlando, the premier conference for shared services and global business services.
ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ - The agenda for the world's largest shared services conference, Shared Services & Outsourcing Week (SSOW), is now available. SSOW is returning to the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel in Orlando, Florida on March 25 – 28, 2024 for more learning, networking, and exclusive experiences.
Lisa Schulman, Conference Director, invites shared services leaders to "embrace the future" at SSOW. This year's SSOW focuses on four key program themes for future-proofing:
- Cost Optimization & Service Delivery
- Data Driven Insights & Digital Transformation
- Artificial Intelligence & Automation
- Workforce Management & Succession Planning
Highlights of SSOW include:
- Renowned Keynote Speakers: Daymond John, star of ABC's Shark Tank and CEO of The Shark Group will be joined by Sheryl Connelly, the legendary Ford Futurist and Angela Mangiapane, President of Mars Global Services.
- Unparalleled Site Tours: Exclusive facility tours and Q&A's at Universal Parks and Resorts and AdventHealth provide unique benchmarks and insights from shared services centers at the top of their industry, allowing attendees to see first-hand how award-winning shared services centers are operating in Orlando.
- SSOWomen's Day: An empowering and educational event, SSOWomen's Day is dedicated to fostering women's success and advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.
- In-Depth Bootcamps and Professional GBS® Certification: Future-focused bootcamps will allow attendees to dive deep into topics like Generative AI while the Professional GBS® Certification will provide the tools for them to reach their professional development goals and get certified in either Service Mangement or Operations Management.
- SSON Impact Awards: The globally recognized annual industry awards ceremony will honor and celebrate shared services centers who have exceeded industry standards. Applications will open soon for over 10 categories of excellence and innovation.
Marie DiTrapani, Divisional Director at SSON, said that "[The] dedicated SSON team, driven by unwavering commitment and expertise, meticulously crafted sessions that would inspire, challenge, and empower our attendees." Sessions will be hosted by speakers from companies including PepsiCo, Sanofi, General Motors, and Philips.
To view the agenda, visit the official SSOW website at https://www.ssonetwork.com/events-shared-services-week/agenda-mc.
About SSON
SSON is the largest and most established community of shared services, global business services, and outsourcing professionals in the world. Established in 1999, SSON recognized the revolution in business support services as it was happening and realized that a forum was needed through which practitioners could connect on a regional and global basis. SSON operates under four distinct pillars - SSON Digital, SSON Research & Analytics, SSON Events, and Global Business Services Training & Certification.
Website: https://www.ssonetwork.com // https://www.sson-analytics.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ssonetwork
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ssonetwork
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ssonetwork
Media Contact
Jorgelina Bergen, SSON, 1 212-885-2700 2, [email protected], ssonetwork.com
SOURCE SSON
Share this article