Shared Services & Outsourcing Week: Agenda Released for SSOW

SSON announces the full details for Shared Services & Outsourcing Week (SSOW) on March 25 – 28, 2024 in Orlando, the premier conference for shared services and global business services.

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ - The agenda for the world's largest shared services conference, Shared Services & Outsourcing Week (SSOW), is now available. SSOW is returning to the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel in Orlando, Florida on March 25 – 28, 2024 for more learning, networking, and exclusive experiences.

Lisa Schulman, Conference Director, invites shared services leaders to "embrace the future" at SSOW. This year's SSOW focuses on four key program themes for future-proofing: