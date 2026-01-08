ShareRing expands Southeast Asian footprint with strategic 25% stake acquisition in Thailand's Transformational

"This expansion reflects ShareRing's commitment to scaling privacy-first digital solutions across key growth markets in Southeast Asia." Post this

Strategic Synergy to Support National Digital Identity Initiatives

The partnership comes at a pivotal moment for Thailand's digital infrastructure evolution, as the country accelerates efforts to standardise interoperable identity frameworks and blockchain-enabled verification services. Public/private partnerships and emerging frameworks in Thailand are advancing decentralized digital identity adoption in both government and financial sectors.

Tim Bos, Founder and co-CEO of ShareRing, said:

"This investment and alliance with Transformational marks a significant milestone in ShareRing's mission to scale self-sovereign identity utility across Southeast Asia. Ariya and his team's deep regional expertise and enterprise relationships enhance our ability to deliver high-assurance identity solutions at institutional and national levels. We are finalising multiple deployments of the ShareRing Me SDK for large scale use cases, with initial rollouts expected in Q1 and broader adoption in Q2."

Ariya Banomyong, Founder and CEO of Transformational, added:

"Identity is the foundation of the digital economy, yet verification friction and data security remain core challenges for businesses and regulators alike. Our partnership with ShareRing enables us to deliver an SSI based trust layer that creates verifiable Digital Twins of official credentials, from national IDs to professional licenses. This empowers instant, secure onboarding and data ownership for users, while ensuring ecosystem compliance with Thai regulatory standards."

Ariya Banomyong has played an instrumental role in Thailand's tech sector and organisational transformation, previously holding leadership positions with major companies including Google Thailand and LINE Thailand. Under his leadership, Transformational has become a strategic partner to enterprises and government bodies seeking to modernise digital services and customer experiences.

About ShareRing

ShareRing is a privacy-first digital identity and verification platform built on blockchain technology. It empowers users to control their own identity data and allows businesses to verify identities securely and efficiently without storing personal information centrally. Key elements of ShareRing's ecosystem include ShareRing Link, ShareRing Me, and other identity verification tools that support KYC, age verification, and anti-money laundering measures. ShareRing's suite of products is DIATF and ISO-certified for the highest levels of compliance.

About Transformational

Transformational is a Thailand-based digital transformation and venture-building firm founded in 2020 that helps organisations modernise, innovate and implement tech-driven business models at scale. The company delivers strategy-to-execution services — from concept and design through development and go-to-market execution — for enterprises and government-affiliated partners across retail, technology, media and other sectors.

The company is led by Founder & CEO Ariya Banomyong, a senior technology executive with over two decades of experience spanning digital strategy, business growth and technology leadership throughout Europe and Southeast Asia. Before launching Transformational, Ariya held leadership roles at major organisations, including serving as Country Head of Google Thailand, Managing Director of LINE Thailand, and President of BEC World, bringing deep expertise in platform development, digital adoption and scaling technology businesses.

Media Contact

Timothy Bos, ShareRing, 61 438 094 075, [email protected], https://sharering.network/

SOURCE ShareRing