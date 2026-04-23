ShareRing, TKC and Transformational Launch Thailand's First National Trust Infrastructure for Verifiable Credentials, with Production Rollout Starting June 2026

We are building the trust layer that the whole country runs on. Post this

Thailand's Digital Paradox: Connectivity vs. Physical Friction

Despite a 95 percent internet penetration rate, the transactions that matter most, proving where you live, verifying a professional qualification, or applying for a loan, still require a physical visit and photocopies. "In 2026, citizens are still taking half-days off work to manage paperwork at service counters that close at 3 PM," said Khun Ariya Banomyong, CEO of Transformational, and former Country Head of Google Thailand and Managing Director of LINE Thailand. "What Thailand lacks is a shared infrastructure layer connecting verified documents to real transactions."

The High Cost of Unverifiable Documents

Reliance on paper documents leaves citizens and businesses vulnerable. "Paper documents are the 'weakest link' in the trust chain; easy to forge and impossible to verify," Mr. Ariya added. "Once data is on paper, you lose control. For businesses, scanned affidavits prove nothing without independent verification, exposing them to massive risks, from unauthorized directorship changes to fraudulent contracts. Nationally, the cost is measured in hundreds of billions of baht in untraceable educational loan portfolios and public services."

The Solution: Digital Document Wallet plus Verifiable Credential

The alliance introduces a Digital Document Wallet infrastructure, acting as a "Digital Twin" for critical documentation. Powered by ShareRing's blockchain technology, already deployed in multiple international markets, the platform supports a wide array of Verifiable Credentials. It is designed to accommodate professional licences, employment certifications, company affidavits, academic transcripts and other identity documents as they transition into the ecosystem.

A Three-Party Architecture

The alliance is designed around three complementary roles. TKC provides the national infrastructure footprint and institutional reach into Thai state-owned enterprises. Transformational leads enterprise and government delivery, translating national policy direction into operational rollout. ShareRing contributes the production Privacy KYC technology stack, already live in multiple international markets. ShareRing also holds a strategic equity stake in Transformational, aligning commercial incentives across delivery and technology beyond a standard vendor relationship.

What Institutions Actually Buy: Sovereign Issuance

The commercial offering at the core of the alliance is what ShareRing calls Sovereign Issuance. A government agency, university, regulator or large enterprise issues its own verifiable digital documents, from its own infrastructure, under its own seal. The end user holds the document on a personal device, gives explicit consent before anything is shared, and reveals only what the verifier requires through Zero-Knowledge Proofs. Verification happens in real time, cryptographically, without the verifier ever needing to contact the issuer. Trust stays with the real authority, the issuer, rather than with a centralised intermediary.

Compliant with Global Security Standards (Private and Secure by Design)

The platform is built on privacy-first global standards, with User Consent at its core. It is W3C Verifiable Credential compliant, DIATF certified and ISO 27001:2022 accredited, and aligned with GDPR, Thailand's PDPA and the Australian Privacy Act. Implementation is being tracked against the emerging OpenID for Verifiable Credentials (OID4VC) interoperability layer being shaped by ETDA.

"By utilizing Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP) and Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI), we ensure users verify information without exposing sensitive data," said Mr. Tim Bos, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of ShareRing. "No information is accessed without explicit user consent, ensuring only the owner holds the access keys to their digital identity."

From Policy to Implementation

The alliance focuses on providing enterprise-ready solutions to bridge the gap between policy and execution:

Seamless connectivity via SDKs and APIs for immediate integration into existing legacy systems.

Sovereign issuance infrastructure enabling organisations to securely issue their own verifiable digital documents.

Real-time verification to eliminate manual delays and fraudulent documentation risks.

"We are building the trust layer that the whole country runs on," said Mr. Rohan Le Page, Founder and Co-CEO of ShareRing. "By deploying W3C-compliant and ISO-accredited technology, we are providing Thailand with an infrastructure built for global interoperability and international business expansion."

Implementation Roadmap

"We are already in execution," said Mr. Piya Jirapapongsa, Deputy Managing Director (Operations) at TKC. "Our first deployment goes live with a major state-owned enterprise in June 2026, followed by digital credential issuance for a network of Thai universities in August 2026, with active discussions underway across financial services, hospitality, and public administration."

A Blueprint for the Region

Thailand is the first national-scale deployment of the alliance's model. The partners intend the same architecture, a national infrastructure anchor, a locally credible delivery partner, and a W3C compliant identity and credential stack, to serve as a template for broader South East Asian rollout, with regional conversations already active.

For further project enquiries, please contact Mr. Ekkapol Promratanapong, Digital Product Director, TKC, who leads this initiative.

About Turnkey Communication Services PCL (TKC)

TKC is Thailand's full-service digital infrastructure provider, covering telecommunications, cybersecurity, and digital solutions for government and large enterprises. Led by CEO Sayam Tiewtranon, the company focuses on building infrastructure that is resilient, secure, and compatible with international standards, supporting the country's transition to a digital economy.

About Transformational Co., Ltd.

Digital transformation consultancy, working with corporate clients and state-owned enterprises, specialising in digital document trust infrastructure and verifiable credential solutions. Led by CEO Ariya Banomyong.

About ShareRing

ShareRing is a Privacy KYC and Verifiable Credential platform operating across multiple international markets. W3C Verifiable Credential compliant, DIATF certified, and ISO 27001:2022 accredited, ShareRing's infrastructure is built for institutional scale. The company operates ShareLedger, a Cosmos-based Layer 1 calibrated for identity workloads, and ships the ShareRing Me consumer wallet and ShareRing Link enterprise SDK. ShareRing holds a strategic equity stake in Transformational Co., Ltd.

Media Contact

Rohan Le Page, ShareRing, 61 438094075, [email protected], https://www.sharering.network

SOURCE ShareRing