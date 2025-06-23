Sharing A Kids Book About Bullying Can Be A Great Icebreaker

Xulon Press presents a children's book about bullying and how to deal with it.
KALAMAZOO, Mich., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author J. Jeffrey Brennan invites children and their grownups to share a story called Don't Hurt Gerald ($16.49, paperback, 9798868515750; $6.99, e-book, 9798868515767).
Gerald is a giraffe, and he's unhappy because he's being bullied. His best friends aren't giraffes, and that's causing problems. What can he do?
"This is a challenge-of-wills book about bullying and how (if you really need it) to make it stop!" said Brennan.
J. Jeffrey Brennan is a Philadelphia native who joined the U.S. Air Force in 1979 to be an air traffic controller, and eventually earned a Bachelor's degree in production/operations management from Western Michigan University in 1992. He currently enjoys being his own boss, as he works as an independent contractor driving the mail back from the Michigan lakeshore.
