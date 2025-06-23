Sharing A Kids Book About Bullying Can Be A Great Icebreaker

Xulon Press presents a children's book about bullying and how to deal with it.

Author J. Jeffrey Brennan invites children and their grownups to share a story called Don't Hurt Gerald ($16.49, paperback, 9798868515750; $6.99, e-book, 9798868515767).

Gerald is a giraffe, and he's unhappy because he's being bullied. His best friends aren't giraffes, and that's causing problems. What can he do?