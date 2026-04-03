Sharing Sunscreen Saves Lives -- Austin's Goodspread® Launches at H-E-B With a Mission to Protect Texas

One in three Texans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. Goodspread®, the Austin-based mineral sunscreen brand designed to be passed around, is now on shelves at 94 H-E-B locations across Texas — bringing clean, reef-safe protection to every body that needs it.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Austin-Born Sun Care Brand Hits Shelves This Spring at One of America's Most Beloved Grocers

Goodspread®, the Austin-based mineral sunscreen brand redefining sun care for outdoor-loving Texans, today announces its launch at 94 H-E-B locations statewide — alongside certification as an official Go Texan brand by the Texas Department of Agriculture. The announcement places clean, non-toxic sun protection made by Texans, for Texans, on the shelves of one of America's most beloved grocers.

The Problem with Sun Care in Texas

According to the Texas Medical Association, one in three Texans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime — higher than the national average of one in five. The problem isn't the sun. It's that people aren't protecting themselves. Bad ingredients, greasy formulas, and products that don't work for every skin type make sunscreen feel like a burden. And when it feels like a burden, people skip it.

Goodspread was built to fix that.

Spread It On, Pass It On™ — Built for Texas

Sunscreen is almost never a solo act. It's passed between friends at the pool, shared among families at the coast, handed down the boat from one person to the next. That shared moment is where sun protection actually happens — and where skin cancer gets prevented.

"We built this brand for Texans who want to be outside without compromising on what they put on their skin. Sunscreen is one of the most shared products on the planet. We made one that's actually worth sharing. H-E-B is where Texas shops, and now a better sunscreen is right there on the shelf." — Felipe Correa, Founder, Goodspread®

What Makes Goodspread Different

Powered by non-nano zinc oxide, Goodspread rubs in clear with no white cast, no greasy residue, and no oxybenzone or octinoxate — formulated to meet Hawaii Act 104 reef-safe standards. Universal for every age, skin type, and unisex.

Availability

Goodspread Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 and SPF 50 are now available at 94 H-E-B locations statewide and at goodspreadsuncare.com.

About Goodspread®: Austin-based sun care brand protecting outdoor enthusiasts since 2020. Goodspread is the only sunscreen designed from the ground up to be passed around — universal for all skin types and ages, fragrance-free, and formulated without oxybenzone or octinoxate. Visit goodspreadsuncare.com | https://www.instagram.com/goodspreadsuncare/

About H-E-B: H-E-B, with sales of more than $50 billion, operates over 455 stores in Texas and Mexico. Known for its innovation and community service, H-E-B celebrates its 120th anniversary this year. Recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience and low prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 170,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. For more information, visit heb.com and the H-E-B Newsroom.

MEDIA CONTACT Felipe Correa | [email protected] | 512.599.2446

Media Contact

Felipe Correa, Good Spread Inc., 1 5125992446, [email protected], www.goodspreadsuncare.com

SOURCE Good Spread Inc.