Shark Branding Solutions Launches Shark AI Hackathon to Build the Future of Human-First AI Employees

Shark Branding Solutions will host the Shark AI Hackathon, an interactive innovation event where business leaders, community partners, and invited guests will help test, challenge, and shape the next generation of AI employees built for real businesses.
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., May 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The event will be hosted at Worthington Agency, a Shark Branding Solutions client located at 35366 Pure Water Way in Zephyrhills, Florida. Shark Branding Solutions has worked alongside Worthington Agency to support its launch and will feature the live reveal of the agency's custom AI employees during the event.
Unlike a traditional technology showcase, the Shark AI Hackathon is designed as a real-time feedback lab. Attendees will interact with AI employees, ask difficult questions, test real-world scenarios, and help identify where the technology needs to become smarter, faster, more intuitive, and more human.
Shark Branding Solutions' goal is to have the most human-like AI employees on the market. These are not just systems that answer questions. They are digital team members designed to understand context, emotion, urgency, and care.
"Everyone is racing to build faster AI. We are focused on building more human AI," said Michelle Stanaland, CEO of Shark Branding Solutions. "No one wants to talk to a robot. If someone reaches out about life insurance because they are concerned about personal safety, the first response should not be a sales pitch. A human-first AI employee should recognize the deeper need and guide that person toward immediate support, such as a local domestic violence shelter or emergency resource, before anything else. That is the kind of intelligence we are building."
The Shark AI Hackathon invites attendees to do more than observe. They will help pressure-test the AI employees, provide real-time feedback, and contribute to how these tools are refined before broader deployment.
Worthington Agency will serve as the featured business for the event, with customized AI employees built around its services, client experience, and real-world customer needs. "As a business owner, I want technology that helps us serve people better, not replace the personal care our clients expect from us," said Philena Worthington, founder of Worthington Agency. "The opportunity to reveal AI employees built specifically for our agency is exciting because it shows what is possible when technology is designed around people first. This event gives our community the chance to help make these tools more thoughtful, more useful, and more connected to real human situations."
The North Tampa Bay Chamber is supporting the event as part of its continued commitment to innovation, business education, and regional economic growth.
"The future of business is being shaped right now, and our local economy needs a seat at that table," said Hope Kennedy, President and CEO of the North Tampa Bay Chamber. "The Shark AI Hackathon gives business owners the opportunity to experience emerging technology firsthand, ask questions, challenge it, and help influence how it develops. That is how communities stay competitive, by not waiting for the future to arrive, but actively helping build it."
The event will include live demonstrations, interactive testing, feedback sessions, and a behind-the-scenes look at how AI employees are being developed for practical business use. Attendees will help shape AI employees that are not only intelligent and efficient, but empathetic, responsive, and aligned with real customer needs.
For more information, visit:
www.sharkbrandingsolutions.com/hackathon
About Shark Branding Solutions
Shark Branding Solutions builds AI solutions for every part of business, from getting found online to running smarter operations. We help companies serve better, grow faster, and become impossible to ignore.
About Worthington Agency
Worthington Agency is an AAA Entrepreneurial Agency located in Zephyrhills, Florida, providing auto, home, life, and business insurance solutions with a focus on trusted guidance, client relationships, and community connection.
About the North Tampa Bay Chamber
The North Tampa Bay Chamber supports business growth, regional leadership, and economic development throughout the North Tampa Bay area by connecting businesses, strengthening community partnerships, and advancing opportunities for innovation and success.
Media Contact
Michelle Stanaland, Shark Branding Solutions, 1 7272697009, [email protected], www.sharkbrandingsolutions.com
SOURCE Shark Branding Solutions
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