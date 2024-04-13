SHARMEN: A Punk-Rock Flavored NFT Collection for Launching Web3 Marketing Tools

Nick Kristov's Sharmen redefines Web3 marketing. More than an NFT, it's a shift, embodying the digital life of Jersey Sharmen. This platform unites WEB2 and WEB3 influencers in one ecosystem. Investing in Sharmen offers DAO membership and a role in shaping a unique blend of art, tech, and commerce. Post this

With internal investments secured for development, the resources proved insufficient for such an ambitious project. Therefore, we decided to launch an NFT collection to attract attention to the concept. Moreover, the sales of the NFT collection were aimed at gathering the basic investments required for the creation and continued development of the platform.

Sharmen: UGC to NFT

Having decided to launch the Sharmen NFT collection, we set an ambitious goal: to create a unique User-Generated Content (UGC) platform that empowers micro-bloggers and influencers to monetize their content. Sharmen is more than just an NFT collection; it's the life and story of virtual blogger Jersey Sharmen in the Web3 world.

Sharmen`s collection includes not only virtual elements but also real-world assets such as exclusive merch, printed comic books, posters, and a limited collection of items inspired by the character. From headphones and hoodies to sneakers and plush toys, each item reflects Jersey Sharmen's unique style.

NFT owners will get access to online content and the opportunity to participate in raffles for exclusive physical items. Additionally, rare and limited items will be available for purchase exclusively for NFT holders on the platform.

The implementation of a point accumulation system within the community contributes to its overall development, with each NFT sold adding value. The project's goal is to gather investments to create a UGC Influencer Platform that will open new opportunities for influencers and Web3 advertising.

The first owners of Sharmen NFTs will form a jury for internal contests and influence its development through a voting system.

Sharmen: Contests

NFT owners will play a pivotal role in two upcoming contests, serving as decision-makers to determine the winners.

The first contest aims to create a virtual music group in the style of Gorillaz but within the Web3 context, with a budget of $10,000 for the support and development of the winners.

The second contest among bloggers will focus on the activity and engagement of their communities, where the quality of interaction, not the number of followers, will be the winning criterion. The winners will split a $10,000 more prize and become the foundation for training the platform's artificial intelligence. This AI, based on ChatGPT and Gemini language models, will analyze the quality and activity of blogger accounts to better determine the cost and most suitable format for interacting with their audience.

Sharmen NFT owners will not only receive unique content but also have the opportunity to actively influence the project's development through the DAO voting system.

We encourage everyone interested to join the project and not miss the chance to be part of the unique Sharmen NFT collection, become a part of the DAO, and receive $SHAR tokens during the platform's launch. These contests will be announced soon after the roadmap publishing, so connect now to be one of the first participants in these contests, increasing your chances of winning.

