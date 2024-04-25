Sharon Olson, CFP®, CEPA from Olson Wealth Group and Inspired Life Family Office® is recognized by STEP, the global professional association for trust and estate advisors

Sharon Olson, CFP®, CEPA, President and Founder of Olson Wealth Group and Inspired Life Family Office®, has been recognized as a Trust and Estate Practitioner (TEP) by STEP, the global professional body for trust and estate advisors.

MINNEAPOLIS, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sharon Olson, CFP®, CEPA, President and Founder of Olson Wealth Group and Inspired Life Family Office®, has been recognized as a Trust and Estate Practitioner (TEP) by STEP, the global professional body for trust and estate advisors.

STEP has over 21,000 members globally, including lawyers, accountants, trustees, and other practitioners that help families plan for their futures. A TEP is a full member of STEP, which is the highest level of membership that is only granted to the most experienced practitioners. This recognizes their specialist qualifications, experience, and expertise.

Sharon Olson, CFP®, CEPA, said, "I am very delighted to become a TEP in acknowledgement of my over thirty years of financial, trust, and estate experience guiding families with vision. Becoming a TEP is a meaningful recognition of the many years of work with families who seek to create a meaningful legacy."

All TEPs must demonstrate their commitment to high professional standards and continued professional development. They must act with integrity and adhere to STEP's Codes of Professional Conduct, which set out the ethical and professional standards a member should uphold.

There are four levels of STEP membership. A Trust and Estate Practitioner (TEP) is a Full Member, and practitioners can also join STEP as an Associate, Affiliate, or Student.

Being a STEP member enables practitioners to stay on top of industry changes, develop their skills, demonstrate specialist knowledge, and prove their dedication to the highest professional standards.

To find out more about STEP, visit: www.step.org.

For more information, and for a photo of Sharon Olson, CFP®, CEPA, please contact Andrew Thomas Schmuhl, JD, Chief Operating Officer, Olson Wealth Group and Inspired Life Family Office®, email [email protected] or call +1 952 835 1797, or Liz Skinner, Communications Manager, STEP, email [email protected] or call + 44 3752 3706.

About STEP, the professional body for trust and estate advisors

STEP is the global professional association for practitioners who specialise in advising families across generations. We have more than 21,000 members in 96 countries. STEP works to improve public understanding of the issues families face in this area and promotes education and high professional standards among its members.

STEP members help families plan for their futures, from drafting wills to issues surrounding international families, protecting the vulnerable, family businesses and philanthropic giving. Find out more at www.step.org.

About Olson Wealth Group and Inspired Life Family Office®

Olson Wealth Group has been a leader in the wealth management industry for more than 30 years and is a multi-family office dedicated to financial stewardship with wise counsel and clear strategies for growing and preserving wealth. Olson Wealth Group offers a wide range of services including wealth management, investment strategies, business succession, and more. Olson Wealth Group's Inspired Life Family Office® provides structure and efficiency in managing financial life in collaboration with a team of expert advisors, ensuring our clients wealth plan is coordinated and aligned with their family's mission. Learn more at https://www.olsonwealthgroup.com/.

