Sharon W. Reynolds, CEO of DevMar Manufacturing, Inducted into Enterprising Women Hall of Fame

"Sharon is truly an embodiment of the characteristics of an Enterprising Women Hall of Fame member. She is a champion of economic empowerment, mentorship of women and minority-owned businesses," said Monica Smiley, CEO and publisher, Enterprising Women magazine. Post this

"Sharon is truly an embodiment of the characteristics of an Enterprising Women Hall of Fame member. She is a champion of economic empowerment, mentorship of women and minority-owned businesses, and inspiration for the next generation of women leaders," Smiley said.

Reynolds joins a distinguished group of global women leaders whose contributions have helped shape industries, communities, and the future of entrepreneurship. Enterprising Women, the nation's only women-owned magazine published exclusively for women business owners, chronicles the growing political, economic, and social influence and power of entrepreneurial women in 185 countries.

"Receiving this recognition is not just a personal honor," said Reynolds. "It represents the work of an incredible team and a mission that has always guided my career—creating sustainable technologies that protect human health, strengthen American manufacturing, and safeguard our environment for future generations."

Widely regarded as one of the most respected women business entrepreneurs in the United States, Reynolds is known for her visionary leadership and commitment to sustainability-driven innovation.

As founder and CEO of DevMar Manufacturing, a women-led company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Reynolds has pioneered the development of advanced nanotechnology solutions utilizing titanium and zinc designed to combat pathogens, improve environmental safety, and reduce the use of toxic plastics in commercial and healthcare environments.

DevMar Manufacturing's patented technologies focus on protecting both people and the planet, offering safer, environmentally responsible alternatives for infection prevention, industrial safety, plastic alternatives, and environmental remediation. Through her work, Reynolds has championed American manufacturing, sustainable sourcing, and innovative solutions that address global health and environmental challenges.

As a Black woman entrepreneur with numerous patented technologies, Reynolds has helped expand representation in advanced manufacturing and science-based innovation, demonstrating how entrepreneurship can drive both economic growth and meaningful social impact.

Reynolds' leadership extends well beyond her company. She is the National Co-Chair of the Entrepreneurs of Purpose program for the Enterprising Women Foundation and also serves as the Chair of the Nashville Young Enterprising Women Mentoring Forum Program, now in its seventh year. She is has served in leadership roles with organizations including the Women Business Collaborative, Women Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), and the Nashville Entrepreneur Center.

She is actively involved as a leader in the Women's Business Enterprise National Council at both the national and regional levels, the Women Presidents Organization, and the International Women's Forum. Reynolds is also a founding member of the BOW Collective.

She has been recognized with the Enterprising Women of the Year Award, Nashville's Titan 100 CEO Award, Entrepreneur of the Decade by MBDA Magazine, and induction into the 2023 YWCA Academy for Women of Achievement.

ABOUT DEVMAR MANUFACTURING

DevMar Manufacturing is a women-led American manufacturing company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, focused on developing innovative, sustainable technologies that protect public health and the environment. The company specializes in advanced nanotechnology solutions designed to eradicate pathogens, reduce environmental contamination, plastic alternatives, and improve safety across healthcare, industrial, and commercial sectors. https://devmarmfg.com/

ABOUT ENTERPRISING WOMEN MAGAZINE

Enterprising Women, with headquarters in Cary, North Carolina, is the nation's only women-owned magazine published exclusively for women business owners that chronicles the growing political, economic and social influence and power of entrepreneurial women. The magazine provides a friendly meeting place, a public forum and a national stage for the critical issues confronting women's businesses and daily lives from the unique perspectives and experiences of entrepreneurial women. Published in both print and digital editions, the online edition of the magazine reaches one million readers in 185 countries. For more information, please visit https://enterprisingwomen.com.

Media Contact

Julie Lilliston, DevMar Manufacturing, 1 615-663-2121, [email protected], https://devmarmfg.com/

SOURCE DevMar Manufacturing