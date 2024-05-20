Sharp Home Electronics Company of America Appoints Seasoned Industry Leader, Richard Simone, as Vice President of Product Marketing

Simone brings wealth of expertise to Sharp's leadership team with over two decades of experience in manufacturing and retail industries

MONTVALE, N.J., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sharp Home Electronics Company of America today announced the appointment of Richard Simone as Vice President of Product Marketing. Simone, a seasoned industry veteran with over two decades of experience in driving growth and innovation for leading manufacturing and retail companies, brings a wealth of expertise to Sharp's leadership team.

Simone's impressive track record includes successful tenures at Cherry Americas, Hanwha Techwin America, and Panasonic. Most recently, as CEO/Managing Director of Cherry Americas, Simone spearheaded a transformative growth strategy in the consumer sector. Prior to that, as Vice President at Hanwha Techwin America, he achieved remarkable sales growth within the Consumer Division. Simone also spent 10 years at Panasonic in various senior-level positions, where he played a pivotal role in strategic planning and execution, leading to significant sales growth, profitability, and increased market share across home appliance and home entertainment product categories.

"Richard's proven ability to drive revenue transformation, cultivate aggressive growth, and elevate brands makes him the perfect leader to spearhead our product marketing initiatives," said Jim Sanduski, President, Sharp Home Electronics Company of America. "We are thrilled to welcome him to the Sharp family."

Simone's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Sharp as the company continues to innovate and expand its product portfolio in the highly competitive kitchen appliance and home electronics market. His extensive experience in product selection, planning, and analysis will be instrumental in developing and executing strategic marketing initiatives that will drive Sharp's growth and market share.

"I am honored to join Sharp Home Electronics Company of America and lead the consumer product marketing team for this iconic brand," said Simone. "I am eager to leverage my experience to drive innovation, enhance customer engagement, and further solidify Sharp's position as a leader in the marketplace."

In his new role, Simone will oversee a team of product marketing professionals for kitchen appliances and home electronics handling product planning, sourcing, analysis and the development and execution of marketing strategies to drive sales and profitability.

About Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA) – Montvale, NJ

SHCA is the US Consumer Products Group of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the US sales subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, a worldwide developer and manufacturer of one-of-a-kind premium technology products. SHCA includes our premium home appliances manufacturing facility in Memphis, TN, together with the sales & marketing, and servicing of home electronics based in Montvale, NJ. Leading products include Sharp AQUOS™ TVs, Sharp Carousel®, Microwave Drawer™ Ovens, SuperSteam+™ ovens, and Plasmacluster® Ion air purifiers.

Sharp Corporation appears on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2023. Sharp Electronics Corporation received a 2023 award for Best Places to Work in NJ. Learn more at http://www.sharpusa.com/.

Sharp, AQUOS, Carousel, Microwave Drawer, SuperSteam+, Plasmacluster, and all related trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sharp Corporation and/or its affiliated companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

