Sharp Home Electronics Company of America Strengthens Team with Two Internal Promotions and Three New Hires to Bolster its Kitchen Appliance Sales and Marketing Efforts

The company announces growth across its Marketing and Sales teams in the U.S.

MONTVALE, N.J. , Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA) today announced several strategic moves to strengthen its sales and marketing efforts. The company promoted two seasoned sales leaders, Todd MacGregor and Randy Thompson, to Associate Vice President positions. Additionally, SHCA welcomed three new team members: Stephanie Ohnegian as Director of Brand Marketing, Robert Fulling as Regional Account Manager for the Northeast, and Kenneth Krieger as Senior Regional Account Manager for the West Coast. These appointments underscore SHCA's commitment to growth and innovation in the competitive home appliance market.

Promotions For Sharp Senior Sales Leaders

Todd MacGregor, a Sharp veteran with a proven track record in sales has been promoted to Associate Vice President of Sales Distributor and Regional Accounts. In his new role, MacGregor will spearhead sales for all Sharp's consumer product distributors and oversee key regional consumer retailers nationwide, further strengthening SHCA's market presence.

Randy Thompson, a long-standing asset to the SHCA team, has been elevated to Associate Vice President of National Accounts. Thompson's success in fostering growth with Sharp's consumer retail partners and distributors makes him ideally suited to manage relationships with national retailers, club channels, and rent-to-own channels in his expanded role.

"We are very proud, appreciative, and energized for the well-earned recognition and promotions of both Todd and Randy," said Peter Weedfald, SVP Sales and Brand Marketing of SHCA. "Their best-of-breed leadership for our customers, our team members, and our Sharp brand promise will best amplify our kinetic market growth and strategic aspirations, for many years to come."

Sharp's Growth with New Hires

Stephanie Ohnegian brings 20 years of leadership experience in technology, consumer products, and non-profits to her new role as Director of Brand Marketing at SHCA. Ohnegian will spearhead strategic initiatives in the consumer team, drive innovation, and foster cross-functional collaboration to elevate the Sharp brand and accelerate consumer market growth.

Robert Fulling joins Sharp as Regional Account Manager in the consumer channel for the Northeast. With over three decades of sales and account management expertise, Fulling will focus on expanding SHCA's dealer network and driving sales growth in the region.

Kenneth Krieger returns to SHCA as Senior Regional Account Manager for the West Coast. Leveraging his extensive experience in consumer electronics and B2B/B2C sales, Krieger will play a pivotal role in supporting key accounts and driving business expansion on the West Coast for the SHCA team.

"We're excited to welcome three new hires and recognize the exceptional contributions of two long-standing team members with well-deserved promotions," said Jim Sanduski, President of SHCA. "Our new team members come with great experience and will further enhance our dedication to create home appliances that are simple to use, better than the competition and help our customers live their best life."

