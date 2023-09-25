Sharp Learning Launches Mobile App, Providing On-the-Go Learning Solutions for Marketing and Communications Professionals

Tailored Courses and Convenient Access for Skills Development and Career Advancement

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sharp Learning, the premier online learning destination for marketing and communications professionals, has taken a significant step in expanding its educational offerings with the launch of its mobile app, now available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. This marks a significant step forward in meeting the evolving needs of modern learners, who increasingly seek flexible, on-the-go educational opportunities.

The proliferation of online and mobile learning has transformed the education landscape, and Sharp Learning is at the forefront of this shift. With the introduction of the mobile app, the company is empowering learners to access high-quality courses and valuable resources anytime, anywhere, directly from their smartphones or tablets.

"In today's fast-paced world, professionals need access to education that aligns with their schedules. Our mobile app is a reflection of our commitment to providing convenient, on-demand learning experiences for marketing and communications experts," said Charli Sharp, founder and CEO of Sharp Learning. "We recognize the importance of staying ahead in these ever-evolving industries, and our app is a pivotal step towards ensuring that professionals can easily access the knowledge and skills they need for success."

The Sharp Learning mobile app offers a range of features designed to enhance the learning experience. Users can access a comprehensive library of courses specifically curated for marketing and communications professionals, covering a wide spectrum of soft and hard skills training. This tailored approach ensures that learners receive the industry-specific knowledge they need to excel in their roles.

Additionally, the app provides convenient in-app purchase options, allowing users to select courses and resources aligned with their individual learning objectives. This adaptability empowers learners to personalize their educational journey, guaranteeing that they acquire skills and knowledge directly applicable to their careers.

The launch of Sharp Learning's mobile app marks a significant advancement in making education accessible and supporting the career development of marketing and communications professionals. By offering easily accessible, high-quality learning content, Sharp Learning is reinforcing its position as the go-to platform for those seeking to advance in these dynamic industries.

Download the Sharp Learning mobile app today from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

About Sharp Learning

Sharp Learning is a leading online learning platform exclusively designed for marketing and communications professionals. With a focus on industry-specific courses, the platform offers a diverse range of soft and hard skills training to empower professionals throughout their careers. Founded in 2018, Sharp Learning initially provided job-ready skills to entry-level professionals and now offers on-demand courses for professionals at all career stages. The platform is dedicated to delivering accessible, top-quality learning solutions for marketing and communications experts. For more information, visit sharplearning.com.

Media Contact

Communications, Sharp Learning, 1 7576756770, [email protected], sharplearning.com

SOURCE Sharp Learning