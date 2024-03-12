Sharp Memory in Pixel Display Combines Superb Visual Detail with Low-Power Operation

Sharp's new high-contrast, highly-reflective 2.16-inch (diagonal) monochrome Memory in Pixel display provides excellent viewability in high-ambient environments and can be either front-lit or back-lit for dim/dark environments.

PORTLAND,Ore., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Sharp announced its new high-contrast, highly-reflective 2.16-inch (diagonal) monochrome Memory in Pixel display. The display (part number LS022B7DH03) provides excellent viewability in high-ambient environments and can be either front-lit or back-lit for dim/dark environments. It features a 24Hz refresh rate for smooth animations and transitions, and its low-power operation requires just 80uW for a static image hold and 100uW @ 1Hz update.

This display module is ideal for handheld, remote, and battery powered products including: