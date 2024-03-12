Sharp Memory in Pixel Display Combines Superb Visual Detail with Low-Power Operation

Sharp's new high-contrast, highly-reflective 2.16-inch (diagonal) monochrome Memory in Pixel display provides excellent viewability in high-ambient environments and can be either front-lit or back-lit for dim/dark environments.
PORTLAND,Ore., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Sharp announced its new high-contrast, highly-reflective 2.16-inch (diagonal) monochrome Memory in Pixel display. The display (part number LS022B7DH03) provides excellent viewability in high-ambient environments and can be either front-lit or back-lit for dim/dark environments. It features a 24Hz refresh rate for smooth animations and transitions, and its low-power operation requires just 80uW for a static image hold and 100uW @ 1Hz update.
This display module is ideal for handheld, remote, and battery powered products including:
- Industrial security/keypad, metering, detection
- HVAC UI control
- Small marine peripheral devices
- Consumer wearables and sports computers
- Portable and wearable medical devices
- Remote, battery-powered device
- IOT devices w/user interface
Memory LCD Technology
Sharp helped pioneer LCDs for the wearable market, introducing its first Memory LCD monochrome graphic displays in 2009. Memory LCDs feature embedded 1-bit memory in each pixel, which results in minimal power usage from the display's single supply, even while updating images. A lightweight, thin, two-glass design, monolithic driver circuitry and simple 3-wire SPI I/F connectivity, ease the design process.
Sharp's Monochrome Memory LCD Suite
In addition to the new 2.16-inch Memory LCD, Sharp's Monochrome Memory LCD line-up includes the following diagonal sizes: 1.08-inch, 1.26-inch, 1.28-inch, 1.8-inch, 2.7-inch, 3.16-inch, and 4.4-inch.
Availability and Pricing
Customers benefit from U. S.-based service and support in every region. Visit our Contact page to find a Sharp Representative or Distributor in your area for sample parts and pricing.
About Sharp Electronics Corporation, Device Division
Sharp Electronics Corporation, Device Division (SECD) drives innovative LCD components to market. The world's leading manufacturers of consumer and business technologies look to Sharp for the products, expertise, and worldwide support they need to make their visions a reality. For more information, visit us at www.sharpsecd.com.
© 2024 Sharp Electronics Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Sharp is a registered trademark of Sharp Corporation.
Media Contact
Karamy R. Muessig, Xposure Unlimited, 1 5037509041, [email protected], Xposure Unlimited
SOURCE Sharp Electronics Corporation
