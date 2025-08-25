Sharp Welcomes Grace Dolan as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Sharp Electronics Marketing Company of America

"Her vision and leadership will help write the next chapter of growth for Sharp and ensure we remain at the forefront of innovation in the consumer electronics and home appliance industries. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Sharp family," said Jim Sanduski, President of SHCA Post this

Dolan will be charged with advancing growth and profitability by building winning strategies that identify emerging product opportunities, anticipate industry trends, and strengthen relationships with key stakeholders. With her deep knowledge of the consumer electronics industry, she will also focus on brand enhancement, operational excellence, and talent development, reinforcing Sharp's commitment to innovation and market leadership.

"Grace has a remarkable ability to transform brands, open new markets, and build powerful partnerships," said Jim Sanduski, President of SHCA. "Her vision and leadership will help write the next chapter of growth for Sharp and ensure we remain at the forefront of innovation in the consumer electronics and home appliance industries. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Sharp family."

Dolan brings a wealth of executive leadership experience spanning technology, telecommunications, consumer products, and healthcare, with a proven record of driving growth, brand transformation, and digital innovation. She has held C-suite and senior leadership roles at companies including GrandPad, Frontier Communications, Samsung Electronics America, and Johnson & Johnson, where she consistently advanced market expansion, operational excellence, and customer experience. With expertise ranging from brand marketing and digital transformation to global product innovation and retail strategy, Dolan has built a career shaping high-impact teams and delivering measurable results. She holds a JD/MBA from the University of Michigan and a BA in International Relations from Johns Hopkins University.

"I am honored to join Sharp, an iconic brand with a rich legacy of innovation," said Grace Dolan. "I look forward to building on this foundation with fresh perspectives, strong partnerships, and transformative strategy that will strengthen Sharp's leadership position and deliver meaningful innovation to consumers in the home appliance and electronics markets."

About Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA) – Montvale, NJ

SHCA is the US Consumer Products Group of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the US sales subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, a worldwide developer and manufacturer of one-of-a-kind premium technology products. SHCA includes our premium home appliances manufacturing facility in Memphis, TN, along with sales and marketing operations in Montvale, NJ, and home electronics servicing based in both Montvale, NJ, and Memphis, TN. Leading products include Sharp Microwave Drawer™ ovens, Celerity™ High-Speed Oven, AQUOS™ TVs, Sharp Carousel® microwave ovens, SuperSteam+™ ovens, and Plasmacluster® Ion air purifiers.

Sharp Corporation appears among the top 10 electronics companies on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2025. Sharp Electronics Corporation received a 2025 award for Best Places to Work in NJ for the fifth consecutive year. Learn more at http://www.sharpusa.com/.

