Sharp Wins Gold Globee® Award for Customer Service Champion of the Year

Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA) has been named a Gold Globee® Award Winner for Customer Service Champion of the Year in the 2025 Globee® Awards for Achievement.

MONTVALE, N.J., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The consumer division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA), has been named a Gold Globee® Award Winner for Customer Service Champion of the Year in the 2025 Globee® Awards for Achievement. This distinguished recognition emphasizes Sharp's continued commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences rooted in the company's core values of sincerity and trust.

The annual Globee® Awards for Achievement celebrates organizations that demonstrate outstanding achievements in customer service and support across industries worldwide. This esteemed recognition highlights Sharp's ongoing commitment to anticipating customer needs, going beyond reactive support to build a customer-centric culture that drives satisfaction and loyalty.

"Exceptional service is just as important as innovative design," said Jim Sanduski, President of SHCA. "We are honored to receive this Gold Globee® Award, which highlights the dedication of our teams in creating meaningful, ongoing relationships with our customers well beyond the point of purchase."

SHCA's Services and Solutions Group (SSG) continues to lead modernization efforts through a series of transformative initiatives aimed at enhancing the customer experience. With a dual focus on optimizing internal systems and improving external engagement, SSG has strengthened customer intelligence and record management capabilities to support smarter, more efficient service delivery.

On the customer-facing side, SSG has introduced a suite of intuitive digital tools including self-service resources, live chat, video support, real-time agent interactions, and live video sharing between customers and representatives - all designed to accelerate issue resolutions and elevate customer satisfaction. SSG has also launched enhanced training programs, fostered greater internal collaboration, and adopted a proactive customer care model that delivers timely product updates, helpful usage tips, and ongoing support to ensure seamless ownership experience.

"This award is a reflection of the tireless work and passion of our entire Service and Solutions Group," said Mark Smith, Vice President of SSG. "We are proud to be recognized for building a service model that not only solves problems but builds trust and loyalty at every step."

This latest accolade adds to Sharp's growing list of achievements, reaffirming its position as an industry leader in both product innovation and customer care. It also supports SHCA's broader mission of delivering Simply Better Living through advanced technology, thoughtful design, and exceptional service.

About Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA) – Montvale, NJ

SHCA is the US Consumer Products Group of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the US sales subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, a worldwide developer and manufacturer of one-of-a-kind premium technology products. SHCA includes our premium home appliances manufacturing facility in Memphis, TN, together with the sales & marketing, and servicing of home electronics based in Montvale, NJ. Leading products include Sharp AQUOS™ TVs, Sharp Carousel® microwaves, Microwave Drawer™ Ovens, SuperSteam+™ ovens, and Plasmacluster® Ion air purifiers.

Sharp Corporation appears on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2025. Sharp Electronics Corporation received a 2025 award for Best Places to Work in NJ. Learn more at http://www.sharpusa.com/.

Sharp, AQUOS, Carousel, Microwave Drawer, SuperSteam+, Plasmacluster, and all related trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sharp Corporation and/or its affiliated companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

