SharpeMetrix Launches Systematic Model Portfolio Platform for RIAs and Financial Advisors

New portfolio management platform delivers ranked stock signals, ready-to-implement model portfolios, and broker-ready trade files for independent financial advisors.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SharpeMetrix today announced the launch of its portfolio management platform designed specifically for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), financial planners, and discretionary wealth managers seeking a more disciplined and scalable way to manage equity portfolios.

SharpeMetrix provides systematic model portfolios, ranked stock insights, and monthly rebalance trade files, allowing financial advisors to implement data-driven portfolios without building models from scratch. The platform translates the types of signals and research frameworks historically used by quantitative hedge funds into a form designed specifically for RIAs and wealth managers.

As advisors face rising client expectations, increased regulatory scrutiny, and growing portfolio complexity, SharpeMetrix aims to simplify the investment process while maintaining transparency and discipline.

"Many advisors want a structured investment process but don't have the time or resources to build quantitative models internally," said Qayyum Rajan, founder of SharpeMetrix. "SharpeMetrix gives RIAs a practical system they can rely on: Ranked stocks, ready-built portfolios, and broker-ready trades."

Early model results illustrate the potential of this approach. For example, SharpeMetrix's Large Cap 30 portfolio has historically delivered approximately 16–17% annualized returns, outperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 4–5% annually, while maintaining disciplined portfolio construction and transparent rules-based methodology. These results demonstrate how systematic signals can translate into practical portfolio outcomes for advisors managing client capital.

The platform helps financial advisors and portfolio managers:

Identify top-ranked stocks across the U.S. equity universe

Access ready-to-implement model portfolios for large cap, small cap, and momentum strategies

Review portfolio rankings and stock scores in one interface

Download broker-ready trade files for monthly rebalancing

Maintain a transparent, rules-based portfolio process

Unlike traditional investment research tools that provide isolated data points or stock ideas, SharpeMetrix delivers institutional-grade portfolio intelligence packaged for advisors. The platform integrates multiple quantitative signals—similar to those used by large systematic investment firms—into a simplified interface designed for day-to-day use by RIAs. Advisors can review ranked stocks, examine model portfolios, and generate rebalance trades directly from the platform.

The system is designed to help advisors reduce manual work while maintaining consistency in portfolio construction.

Key features of the SharpeMetrix platform include:

Ranked U.S. stock universe driven by institutional-style quantitative signals

Systematic model portfolios designed for real advisor use cases

Historical performance that has demonstrated meaningful excess returns vs. benchmark

Monthly portfolio updates and rebalance guidance

Broker-upload-ready trade files

Transparent methodology designed for advisor oversight

Financial advisors increasingly seek investment systems that combine discipline, clarity, and operational efficiency. SharpeMetrix addresses this demand by providing a structured portfolio framework that advisors can adopt immediately or customize within their existing investment process.

The platform is available now for financial advisors, wealth managers, and RIAs seeking systematic portfolio management tools.

Advisors can explore the platform with a free trial at: https://www.sharpemetrix.com

Media Contact

Julie Craig, SharpeMetrix, 1 2012200002, [email protected], sharpemetrix.com

SOURCE SharpeMetrix