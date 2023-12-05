Sharpen Your Project Management Tools for Career Success at PMI Chicagoland Chapter's 2023 Career Conference

"I'm looking forward to the inspiring and engaging lineup of speakers this year that will sharpen your Project Management tools. To all the life learners, keep sharpening ..." -- Susan Patel, Director of Career Development, PMI Chicagoland Chapter. Post this

Where: Lewis University, 1111 W. 22nd St, Oak Brook, IL 60523

How: Register HERE. Tickets are $10 for members, $20 for non-members. The event is open to the public. PMI members can earn up to 7 PDUs by attending the event.

This year's theme is: Sharpen Your Project Management Tools for Career Success.

Branding & LinkedIn

Storytelling through your resume

Navigating Projects & Personalities

Developing your Change Intelligence to lead organizational change

Check out the agenda and speaker bios HERE.

The PMI Chicagoland chapter would like to thank its generous event sponsor, Lewis University.

About the PMI Chicagoland Chapter (https://pmichicagoland.org)

The PMI Chicagoland Chapter enables members to network with other Project Management professionals and practitioners in a diverse range of industries in the Chicago metropolitan area. Membership benefits include monthly learning opportunities, networking events, and member discounts.

Media Contact

Leslie Farrell, PMI Chicagoland Chapter, 708.387.1201, [email protected], https://pmichicagoland.org/

SOURCE PMI Chicagoland Chapter