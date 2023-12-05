Sharpen Your Project Management Tools for Career Success at PMI Chicagoland Chapter's 2023 Career Conference

The Project Management Institute's (PMI) Chicagoland Chapter is proud to present the 7th Annual Career Development Conference. This event focuses on helping project professionals prepare for a leadership role, pivot into project management, or navigate the changing job market.
When: Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 8:00AM to 4:00PM
Where: Lewis University, 1111 W. 22nd St, Oak Brook, IL 60523
How: Register HERE. Tickets are $10 for members, $20 for non-members. The event is open to the public. PMI members can earn up to 7 PDUs by attending the event.
This year's theme is: Sharpen Your Project Management Tools for Career Success.
- Branding & LinkedIn
- Storytelling through your resume
- Navigating Projects & Personalities
- Developing your Change Intelligence to lead organizational change
Check out the agenda and speaker bios HERE.
The PMI Chicagoland chapter would like to thank its generous event sponsor, Lewis University.
About the PMI Chicagoland Chapter (https://pmichicagoland.org)
The PMI Chicagoland Chapter enables members to network with other Project Management professionals and practitioners in a diverse range of industries in the Chicago metropolitan area. Membership benefits include monthly learning opportunities, networking events, and member discounts.
Media Contact
Leslie Farrell, PMI Chicagoland Chapter, 708.387.1201, [email protected], https://pmichicagoland.org/
