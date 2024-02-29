SharpHeels to bring Fortune 100 leaders together during International Women's Day Summit

SharpHeels' day-long, virtual "Making an Impact Summit 2024," is designed to nurture women's ambition through panel discussions with female leaders from a wide range of global brands.
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SharpHeels, a career and lifestyle brand for modern professionals, is proud to announce the upcoming "Making an Impact Summit 2024," a transformative day-long event dedicated to empowering professionals through leadership development. Designed for anyone who wants to build their confidence, inspire and influence others, and explore career options, attendees can anticipate a day filled with insightful discussions and opportunities to connect with influential leaders. Over 1,000 professionals have already registered for the virtual event on International Women's Day, Friday, March 8, 2024. Tickets are available online with options to sponsor college students and save with a family bundle (for mothers and daughters, fathers and daughters, etc.) offered.
Workplace flexibility is fueling women's ambition according to McKinsey and LeanIn.Org's Women in the Workplace 2023 report. At every stage of the pipeline, women are as committed to their careers and as interested in being promoted as men. The pandemic showed women that a new model of balancing work and life was possible. SharpHeels' Summit is designed to nurture this ambition through panel discussions with female leaders from a wide range of global brands, including major airlines, retailers, manufacturers, finance, and tech companies.
"There is a huge opportunity, especially after the pandemic, to enhance and cultivate women's leadership skills. Most people want to do more than show up every day. We want to feel like we're making an impact and be inspired by others who have and are making an impact. We are delighted to bring together a diverse group of accomplished women to share their experiences and insights to help empower our attendees' personal and professional development," shares Ashley Poulin, Founder & President at SharpHeels.
The "Making an Impact Summit" will cover a range of critical topics for professionals at any stage of their careers: Career Planning & Pivots, Managing Obstacles & Uncertainty, Following Non-linear Paths, Enabling Talent & Growth, Impactful & Versatile Leadership, and Building Executive Skills. The day-long virtual program runs from 8:45 am to 4:00 pm CT on Friday, March 8, 2024, and Summit tickets include participation in all six panel discussions. SharpHeels will provide certificates of completion for eight hours of Leadership Training upon request after the event. The full agenda and speaker roster are available on the events page on SharpHeels.com.
ABOUT SHARPHEELS
Corporate marketing leader turned entrepreneur, Ashley Poulin left her corporate career to launch SharpHeels with the ideal of building a unique brand and new culture supporting the modern professional. SharpHeels is a career and lifestyle brand, delivering products & services that engage, educate, and empower professionals through our online content, expert services, digital marketplaces, and various events. Our products & services are driven by a community of intelligent, dynamic professionals, offering guidance, education, and inspiration for our amazing audience. We offer an opportunity for our community to connect and learn from peers, mentors, leaders, and experts across multiple industries and locations. Every product or service offering should be a means for engaging, educating, and empowering our community. Whether it's leadership advice from a business executive, career lessons from an experienced coach, job offerings from a recruiter, fashion tips from a stylist, or an interview with a successful entrepreneur, each solution that we deliver is designed to Engage, Educate, & Empower our community, wherever they are in their career (and in life).
