SharpHeels to bring Fortune 100 leaders together during International Women's Day Summit

"Most people want to do more than show up every day. We want to feel like we're making an impact and be inspired by others who have and are making an impact," Ashley Poulin, Founder & President at SharpHeels. Post this

"There is a huge opportunity, especially after the pandemic, to enhance and cultivate women's leadership skills. Most people want to do more than show up every day. We want to feel like we're making an impact and be inspired by others who have and are making an impact. We are delighted to bring together a diverse group of accomplished women to share their experiences and insights to help empower our attendees' personal and professional development," shares Ashley Poulin, Founder & President at SharpHeels.

The "Making an Impact Summit" will cover a range of critical topics for professionals at any stage of their careers: Career Planning & Pivots, Managing Obstacles & Uncertainty, Following Non-linear Paths, Enabling Talent & Growth, Impactful & Versatile Leadership, and Building Executive Skills. The day-long virtual program runs from 8:45 am to 4:00 pm CT on Friday, March 8, 2024, and Summit tickets include participation in all six panel discussions. SharpHeels will provide certificates of completion for eight hours of Leadership Training upon request after the event. The full agenda and speaker roster are available on the events page on SharpHeels.com.

ABOUT SHARPHEELS

Corporate marketing leader turned entrepreneur, Ashley Poulin left her corporate career to launch SharpHeels with the ideal of building a unique brand and new culture supporting the modern professional. SharpHeels is a career and lifestyle brand, delivering products & services that engage, educate, and empower professionals through our online content, expert services, digital marketplaces, and various events. Our products & services are driven by a community of intelligent, dynamic professionals, offering guidance, education, and inspiration for our amazing audience. We offer an opportunity for our community to connect and learn from peers, mentors, leaders, and experts across multiple industries and locations. Every product or service offering should be a means for engaging, educating, and empowering our community. Whether it's leadership advice from a business executive, career lessons from an experienced coach, job offerings from a recruiter, fashion tips from a stylist, or an interview with a successful entrepreneur, each solution that we deliver is designed to Engage, Educate, & Empower our community, wherever they are in their career (and in life).

Media Contact

Karie Reynolds, https://kariereynolds.com/, 1 6262333602, [email protected], https://kariereynolds.com/

SOURCE SharpHeels