SharpMoney Named Primary Sponsor of 500 Sprint Car Tour Standout Billy Wease for Chili Bowl Nationals

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SharpMoney, one of the country's fastest-growing sports analytics and betting education brands, announced today that it will serve as the primary sponsor of accomplished sprint car driver Billy Wease as he competes in the Chili Bowl Nationals, widely regarded as one of the most prestigious and demanding events in American motorsports.

Wease, a Noblesville, Indiana native, brings more than two decades of elite open-wheel racing experience to the Chili Bowl. A proven competitor across the USAC Sprint Car, Midget, and Silver Crown divisions, Wease has built a reputation as one of the sport's most versatile and respected drivers. His career highlights include multiple championships, a victory at the iconic Turkey Night Grand Prix, and six wins at the famed Rumble in Fort Wayne Midget event.

The Chili Bowl Nationals, held annually in Tulsa, Oklahoma, attracts hundreds of the world's top dirt and open-wheel drivers and serves as a proving ground for racing's elite. The event's unique format, intense competition, and national spotlight make it one of the most challenging races in motorsports — and a natural stage for SharpMoney's performance-driven brand.

"Billy represents the same principles that define SharpMoney — preparation, discipline, and competing at the highest level against the sharpest competition," said Robert Peterson, co-founder of SharpMoney. "The Chili Bowl is a true test of skill and execution, and we're proud to support a driver with Billy's experience and reputation on that stage."

After returning to top-level competition in recent seasons, Wease has remained highly competitive on the 500 Sprint Car Tour while continuing to post strong results in marquee midget racing events. Known for his hands-on approach to car setup and maintenance, Wease's technical expertise and adaptability continue to set him apart in the open-wheel ranks.

"I'm excited to have SharpMoney on board as the primary sponsor for the Chili Bowl," said Wease. "They understand what it takes to operate at a high level, and that mindset translates directly to racing. I'm looking forward to representing their brand in Tulsa."

SharpMoney branding will appear prominently on Wease's car during competition at the Chili Bowl Nationals.

About SharpMoney

SharpMoney is a sports analytics and betting education platform designed to help bettors make smarter, more disciplined decisions. Through data-driven tools, market insights, and educational content, SharpMoney empowers its members to approach sports betting with a professional, long-term mindset.

