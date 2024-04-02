Shattering Glass Ceilings at This Year's Women in Supply Chain Forum: Registration is Open

"The Women in Supply Chain Forum is a place of comfort for females in logistics to network, learn, share and become a part of a community. It's a place for everyone – men and women – to collaborate and build real relationships in the industry," says Mayer, Co-Founder, Women in Supply Chain Forum. Post this

This year's theme, "Shattering Glass Ceilings: A Woman's Impact on Supply Chain," will bring together leading experts in the industry to discuss mentorship, self-advocacy, collaboration, closing the gender gap and what it takes to move the needle and pave the way for future female leaders in logistics.

The 1.5-day agenda will consist of panel discussions, breakout sessions, speed dating-type networking, a discussion with our four overall Women in Supply Chain winners and Supply Chain Jeopardy, an interactive game that will quiz on everything from transportation and warehousing to software solutions, the history of women in supply chain and more.

The session will kick off with Keynote Speaker Jennifer Kobus, SVP, Supply Chain Planning & Operations for Ulta Beauty, who will delve into the importance of culture, advocacy, and the crucial themes of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Other speakers consist of Olivia Hu, Head of Autonomous Trucking for Uber Freight, who will talk about how the latest technology is going to shape the future of supply chains.

And, Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, owner of Let's Talk Supply Chain podcast and the Blended Pledge project and sponsor of the Women in Supply Chain award, will join Editor-in-Chief and Co-Founder Marina Mayer on stage along with the four overall Women in Supply Chain winners to talk about their journeys, their goals and the importance of self-advocacy.

"The Women in Supply Chain Forum is a place of comfort for females in logistics to network, learn, share and become a part of a community. It's a place for everyone – men and women – to collaborate and build real relationships in the industry," says Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics and Co-Founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. "We need to work together to shatter those glass ceilings. We need to keep the conversations going. It takes a village – join us and be a part of our village."

"For us, this Forum is about building relationships and understanding how to lean on the community that is the supply chain industry," says Jason DeSarle, Corporate Director of Sales for Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics and Co-Founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. "Women supporting women and even men supporting women highlights that all of our efforts in this journey matter."

To coincide with the opening of registration for this year's event, submissions for the 2024 Women in Supply Chain award are also now open. New this year, nominees can select from one of four categories -- Rising Stars, Trailblazers, DEI Pioneers and Workforce Innovators. Submissions are due Friday, June 7, and can be submitted at: https://sdce.me/plqnz07i.

Go to http://www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com to register for the Forum, learn more about sponsoring and/or speaking and more.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to http://www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to http://www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform serving the heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, tradeshows, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets/

Media Contact

Marina Mayer, IRONMARKETS, 8005385544, [email protected], https://www.womeninsupplychainforum.com/

Chantal Zimmermann, IRONMARKETS, 800-538-5544, [email protected], https://www.iron.markets/

SOURCE IRONMARKETS