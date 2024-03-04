Shaun Andrews Named Chief Executive Officer of TPx

"I have long admired TPx's customer-centric approach to addressing the complex IT needs of the businesses that depend on TPx for business continuity and critical services," said Shaun Andrews, CEO of TPx. Post this

"It has been an incredible honor to lead TPx over the past few years and I am immensely proud of our team's work to upgrade our technology infrastructure to deliver best-in-class solutions to our customers," said Mr. Mace. "Shaun's leadership skills, industry expertise and experience supporting mid-market and SMB customers make him the perfect candidate to lead TPx as we work to cement our market identity and fully implement our portfolio strategy to drive growth."

"I have long admired TPx's customer-centric approach to addressing the complex IT needs of the businesses that depend on TPx for business continuity and critical services," said Mr. Andrews, CEO of TPx. "I am excited to step into this role at a pivotal moment in TPx's growth trajectory and partner with the team to further strengthen the company's offerings and processes for the benefit of its customers."

"Shaun not only has significant experience in the managed service space, but also is a strong operator capable of driving transformation efforts in companies and teams. I am confident that he is the right leader for TPx's next chapter," said Bret Griess, a Director on the TPx Board. "I sincerely thank Rick for his leadership over the past several years as he built on our position as a best-in-class, nationwide managed service provider and further enhanced the experience of our more than 15,000 customers."

