Shauna Vollmer King Conferred as an Honorary Fellow by the International College of Dentists

In honoring Ms. King, Col (Retired) Robert D. Meyer, DMD, MAGD, ABGD, FICD, FADI, FACD, CDS, Executive Director of the ICD USA Section, stated: "King founded International Medical Relief, the largest provider of short-term medical and dental care anywhere, and this deserves special recognition by the ICD. have worked with International Medical Relief (IMR) locally and internationally on missions and have observed her dynamic leadership and dedication towards service for over 10 years. Shauna's unique ministry of service and her worldwide impact towards dental and medical relief aligned with the ICD's mission and values."

From delivering disaster dental relief in the Bahamas post-Hurricane Dorian to outfitting dental hospitals for Ukrainian refugees and building dental infrastructure in Haiti, King has collaborated with key partners, including Henry Schein Cares, the ADA Foundation, the Christian Dental Association, and the Bahama Dental Association, among others. IMR's ability to mobilize dentists into disaster zones and underserved regions with field-ready technology—such as 3D printing and digital scanning for partials and dentures—has set a new global standard for advanced technology in field-based dentistry.

King is passionate about dental disaster relief missions including recent work with the Ukrainian Refugees in Poland including ADA Trustees and Board Members as well as the Texas Dental Association Board. IMR also sent dentists and outfitted an entire dental hospital and school in Haiti in collaboration with the ADA Foundation. King was also asked by the Colorado State Emergency Operations Command to assist the State of Colorado and the City and County of Denver with their Covid response and provide essential medical care in the congregate shelters alongside the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless as well as provide essential Covid testing to the Southern Ute Tribe.

Ms. King, who the Metropolitan Denver Dental Society previously recognized as Outstanding Volunteer of the Year, said of the Fellowship: "To be named an Honorary Fellow of the International College of Dentists is truly humbling. It is one of the greatest honors of my career to be recognized by leaders in the dental profession whose work I so deeply admire. I am proud to represent the values of humanitarian service, innovation, and global health that the ICD upholds."

King has also built lasting partnerships with dental schools across the globe—across Africa, Asia and Pan America —where IMR volunteers help teach, provide essential supplies, and strengthen oral health education systems for long-term sustainability.

Her impact has been deeply felt among her peers. Dr. Pamela McClain, DDS, recalls: "From a young age, Shauna showed interest in helping others by assisting in her father's dental practice. Her life's work through IMR is an extension of that early calling—she has supported thousands through her unwavering commitment to care." Dr. Donald J, Kleier DMD, FICD, FACD, Emeritus Professor, University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine, praised King's legacy, adding "The Vollmer family has always been involved in service to the dental profession and to those less fortunate. It is fitting that Shauna Vollmer King, Dr. Don Vollmer's daughter, has chosen the path of service as her life's avocation. There is no better individual to represent the ICD in their continuing mission to bring dental care and education to all members of our human family."

Dr. Nelle Barr, DMD, a pediatric dentist who has known King for more than two decades, commented: "Shauna is not only a visionary humanitarian, but a compassionate mother and role model. She is exceptionally deserving of this Fellowship." Dr. Shauna Gilmore further underscored King's organizational excellence: "I admire Shauna's IMR organization, since she started a program to provide dental and medical care to underserved and vulnerable communities around the world while operating on a 2% administrative budget," making her service-driven model even more impactful.

The International College of Dentists officially conferred the Honorary Fellowship to Shauna Vollmer King during the 2025 Annual Convocation Ceremony in San Diego, California. The dental community celebrates her exemplary service and unwavering commitment to improving lives through dentistry.

