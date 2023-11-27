Shavei Israel: Hundreds of Bnei Menashe Jewish Immigrants from India Called up to Fight for Israel in Gaza conflict

Founded by Michael Freund, Shavei Israel also reports that hundreds more Bnei Menashe have asked to make Aliyah to join the battle

JERUSALEM, Israel, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shavei Israel, a leading nonprofit organization founded by Michael Freund and focused on reconnecting descendants of Jewish communities with their heritage, reported that a large number of Bnei Menashe Jews have been called up to serve in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). Approximately 215 members of this community, originally from northeastern India, are currently serving in the IDF amidst Israel's ongoing conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.

Amid the escalating conflict following the recent Hamas terror attacks on Israeli border communities, Michael Freund is among those hailing the commitment of the soldiers who responded to recent events by requesting to get involved. "The Bnei Menashe are not only dedicated Zionists," says Freund, "but are also passionate about ensuring the security of the State of Israel and its people."

Despite growing challenges and continued military escalations along the borders of Israel and through Gaza, members of the Jewish people from around the world are asking to make Aliyah and join the IDF immediately to support Israel's defense efforts. These include hundreds of Bnei Menashe Jews still living in northeastern India who have expressed a desire to join the defense of the Jewish state.

Freund's commitment through Shavei Israel has been instrumental in advocating for the immigration of the Bnei Menashe and other lost tribes to Israel. The organization works globally to strengthen the ties between Jewish people and their descendants worldwide, playing a crucial role in supporting communities like the Bnei Menashe.

As conflicts continue, the role of Shavei Israel in facilitating Aliyah and supporting the integration of these communities into Israeli society is more important than ever. The organization remains dedicated to its mission, welcoming hundreds of requests from young community members eager to contribute to the nation's defense and security.

Michael Freund, a renowned rabbi, and writer, dedicates his life to community support through advocacy and eloquent writing. His insights and perspectives are regularly featured in the Jerusalem Post, Israel's prominent English-language newspaper, through his well-regarded column, "Fundamentally Freund." A family man, Rabbi Freund takes immense pride in his five sons, especially their significant contributions to the community, notably their service in IDF combat units. His literary accomplishments include co-authoring two books. Furthermore, he is the visionary behind Shavei Israel, a Jerusalem-based organization focused on reconnecting Jews and their descendants globally with their Israeli heritage.

