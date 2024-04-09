Shaw Air Force Base, 20th Fighter Wing Awards SBIR Phase III Contract to OpsLab

Contract Marks Beginning of Strategic Relationship to Sustain and Improve Squadron Planning Software

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, OpsLab announced a new contract to support the Airmen at Shaw Air Force Base (AFB). The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III award will provide software to 200 users with the 20th Fighter Wing, the 20th Operations Group, and the 20th Operations Support Squadron. To support this scope of work, OpsLab will maintain and build upon Shaw AFB's current squadron planning software, The Gonkulator, which OpsLab recently acquired. OpsLab will facilitate software licensing, onboarding, cloud hosting, 24/7 customer support, and software upkeep and maintenance.

"OpsLab was founded to help solve tough operational problems at scale, and already, the Airmen at Shaw Air Force Base have proven to be incredible partners," said Sujeevraja Sanjeevi, Co-founder and CTO at OpsLab. "We're proud of the work we've already done with Shaw, and we're thrilled to further our partnership with this contract."

"Seven SBIR Phase III contracts with different Air Force installations shows OpsLab's commitment to pilots is meaningful," said Gen. (R) Stephen Wilson, former Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force and OpsLab advisor. "It's rare for young companies to achieve that kind of success in so little time, and it not only proves the potential behind OpsLab's products, but also their ability to truly understand and meet the needs of varying Air Force components. I'm excited to see what the future holds for this product and for this incredible team."

OpsLab provides smart assistants to solve operational planning, tracking and recovery problems at scale. OpsLab's solutions, built with operations research and machine learning, tackle reactive and predictive aspects of problems like scheduling, routing and dispatch, and automate away the most complex parts of solving such problems. These solutions are not hypothetical, they're proven.

OpsLab is actively supporting the U.S. Department of Defense through seven SBIR Phase III contracts with the U.S. Air Force (USAF). As a result, OpsLab smart assistants are currently deployed across multiple squadrons, helping the USAF manage pilot hours, fleet assets, and increase combat readiness. OpsLab solutions are in active implementation across numerous USAF installations, including Sheppard Air Force Base, Luke Air Force Base, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Minot Air Force Base, and Aviano Air Force Base.

About OpsLab

OpsLab uses innovative asset management software to improve operational readiness for warfighters. Our solutions enable flying squadrons to automatically build forward looking flight schedules, optimize critical resources, and simplify logistics. Our smart assistants solve operational planning, tracking, and recovery problems at scale.

In support of the Department of Defense, OpsLab is actively addressing pilot shortages in the U.S. Air Force by increasing the throughput of training (Air Education and Training Command), increasing Combat Mission Readiness (Air Combat Command), and improving the overall health and well-being of our pilots.

