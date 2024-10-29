Shaw Floors Named Official Flooring Partner of the American Kennel Club

Shaw Floors' Pet Perfect products promoted and highlighted across the American Kennel Club's media channels and events

DALTON, Ga., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shaw Floors, the flagship residential brand of Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw), has announced its new partnership with the American Kennel Club (AKC), the world's largest and most recognized not-for-profit all-breed dog registry. Through this partnership, Shaw Floors is the Official Flooring Partner of the AKC, joining forces with a trusted organization committed to improving the lives of dogs and their families.

This collaboration connects Shaw Floors with the AKC's extensive audience, including millions of annual website visitors and event attendees and viewers, broadening Shaw Floors' exposure to pet owners nationwide. Additionally, Shaw Floors will air a national television commercial throughout AKC's televised events. As a trusted resource for dog lovers, the AKC provides Shaw Floors with an unparalleled platform to highlight its Pet Perfect® collection to an engaged and passionate audience.

"Shaw Floors shares the AKC's dedication to providing solutions that enhance the wellbeing and lives of dogs and their families," said Rodney McNeil, vice president of Shaw Floors. "With Pet Perfect carpet, we combine superior comfort, durability and style to elevate the spaces where pets and their families live, play and create lasting memories. We're proud to partner with the AKC and bring more pet-friendly flooring solutions to homes across the nation."

Shaw Floors' ultra-durable, easy-to-clean Pet Perfect® carpet is the ultimate solution for pet families. This innovative flooring solution offers exceptional durability, stain and soil resistance, and easy cleanup, making it the ideal choice for households with pets. By partnering with the AKC, Shaw Floors is expanding its brand presence and leveraging the AKC's 140-year legacy with dog-friendly homes.

"We're excited to begin this new relationship with Shaw Floors," said Dennis B. Sprung, president and CEO of the AKC. "Together, we share a deep commitment to enhancing the lives of pet owners and their beloved canine companions. We look forward to a long partnership." For more information about Shaw Floors' Pet Perfect carpet, visit shawfloors.com.

