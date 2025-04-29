Shaw Industries Achieves WELL Equity Rating For Six Corporate Facilities

"This milestone underscores Shaw's dedication to creating places where everyone can thrive." -- IWBI President and CEO Rachel Hodgdon. Post this

The WELL Equity Rating was developed by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the global authority for transforming health and wellbeing in buildings, organizations and communities. The rating uses a people-first approach to advance health and wellbeing, foster a supportive workplace, and help all employees reach their full potential. It includes more than 40 strategies spanning six action areas:

User experience and feedback

Responsible hiring and labor practices

Inclusive design

Health benefits and services

Supportive programs and spaces

Community engagement

In achieving the WELL Equity Rating, Shaw addressed a wide-ranging set of rating features such as promoting nature, place and culture; providing ergonomic workstation design and control; offering enhanced health benefits; selecting preferred cleaning products; and more. Shaw underwent third-party verification to validate its policies and actions in order to achieve the rating, demonstrating Shaw's leadership in creating sustainable spaces and a culture of belonging that fosters trust, fuels collaboration, and enables each associate to perform at their highest potential.

"The success of our people and our business is one and the same," said Kellie Ballew, chief sustainability and innovation officer at Shaw. "That extends beyond our products to our facilities, policies, and practices to create a better future for our associates, customers, and our communities. Achieving the WELL Equity Rating validates the actions we've taken and gives us a roadmap for what we can do in our quest for continuous improvement."

Shaw Chief Human Resources Officer Mike Fromm added, "Our people are the true value creators—and organizations that place them at the center of everything they do create the conditions for success. That means fostering environments where individuals feel valued and supported, not only through physical spaces but through policies and practices that promote inclusivity, spark creativity, and inspire innovation."

IWBI President and CEO Rachel Hodgdon recognized Shaw's pioneering efforts as one of the first companies in the world to achieve the rating, building upon the company's long-standing commitment to people and the planet. "This milestone underscores Shaw's dedication to creating places where everyone can thrive," noted Hodgdon. "In addition to its focus on creating products for people-first places, Shaw is championing that same commitment by achieving the WELL Equity Rating for its core corporate facilities and delivering health and wellbeing benefits for its associates, customers and communities."

