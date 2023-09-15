Shaw Industries and Classen Form a Strategic Partnership to Elevate the Flooring Market

With a longstanding commitment and proven track record of innovation and sustainably minded design, Shaw's and Classen's shared values and dedication to differentiated design and superior service make this an ideal partnership. Tweet this

Classen's portfolio of pioneering products stands to meet the growing demand for differentiated hard surface flooring in North America. The partnership with Shaw gives Classen a significant expansion in the region. The two share a commitment to Cradle to Cradle®-inspired, distinctive product design with a focus on health & wellbeing, climate protection, product circularity, water and soil stewardship and social fairness.

"This represents an opportunity for Classen and Shaw to partner at a key time in our companies' respective design, innovation and sustainability journeys," said Dr. Moritz Menier, CEO from Classen Americas Inc. "Together we will leverage deep market insights to develop new flooring alternatives in partnership."

About Shaw Industries‥

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. supplies carpet, resilient, hardwood, tile and stone, synthetic turf, and other specialty products to residential and commercial markets worldwide. The company meets its diverse customer needs through an expansive portfolio of brands, including: Anderson Tuftex, COREtec, Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, Shaw Contract, Shaw Floors, Shaw Sports Turf, Shawgrass, Southwest Greens, Watershed Geo and more.‥

Headquartered in Dalton, Ga., Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. with more than $7 billion in annual revenue and approximately 20,000 associates worldwide. Visit http://www.shawinc.com for more information.‥

About Classen Group

As a leading German manufacturer of wall and floor coverings, the family-owned company stands for technological leadership and sustainability. Under the motto "Floors for a better tomorrow," the approximately 2,000 employees of the CLASSEN Group are committed to a sustainable future in all areas of the value chain. With great passion and competence, they achieve outstanding results - from the conservation of resources to the long life cycle to the complete recycling of healthy wall and floor coverings.

For its completely pollutant-free wall and floor coverings, CLASSEN deliberately avoids the use of chlorine, PVC and plasticizers. With numerous patents available to the entire industry, the company not only underlines its own independence, but also its ongoing commitment to our natural resources. With CERAMIN®, CLASSEN has developed a material that consists largely of recycled plastics and is 100 percent recyclable. In this way, CLASSEN is making an exemplary contribution to the circular economy.

Founded in 1962 by Dr. Hans-Jürgen Hannig, the family business is now in its third generation.

Visit https://classengroup.com/en/ for more information.

Media Contact

Dana Hartline, HL Strategy, 770-823-9717, [email protected]

SOURCE Shaw Industries