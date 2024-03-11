Shaw Industries' Fleurette Fitch Receives Women MAKE Award

"The Women MAKE Award is a humbling acknowledgment of the journey I've enjoyed in manufacturing. It's a testament to the support and opportunities Shaw has provided me throughout my career." - Fleurette Fitch, Sr. Quality Director of Soft Surfaces Post this

Fitch is a 25-year veteran of the manufacturing industry, with experience in nearly every level of operations from the factory floor to plant manager and beyond. Her efforts have ensured the highest quality products for our customers and improved associate safety and experience. In addition to her professional achievements, Fitch embodies Shaw's vision of creating a better future for our people, customers and communities through dedicated service to her church, her alma mater and mentorship of women in manufacturing.

"Fleurette has made an indelible impact on our organization, our associates and our community," said Amanda Edwards, vice president of Enterprise Excellence for Shaw Industries. "Her commitment to excellence is evident in all she does, including her efforts to inspire and uplift other women. I am privileged to work alongside her and delighted to see her honored in this way."

The Women MAKE Awards honor exceptional women in manufacturing and motivate them to mentor the next generation through an annual awards gala and associated leadership training program. On April 18, the Manufacturing Institute will recognize recipients of the Women MAKE Awards in Washington, D.C. The evening will highlight each Honoree and Emerging Leader's story, including their leadership and accomplishments in manufacturing.

ABOUT SHAW

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. supplies carpet, resilient, hardwood, laminate, tile and stone, synthetic turf, and other specialty products to residential and commercial markets worldwide. The company meets its diverse customer needs through an expansive portfolio of brands, including: Anderson Tuftex, COREtec, Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, Shaw Contract, Shaw Floors, Shaw Sports Turf, Shawgrass, Southwest Greens and more.

Headquartered in Dalton, Ga., Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. with more than $7 billion in annual revenue and approximately 20,000 associates worldwide. Visit http://www.shawinc.com for more information.

ABOUT THE MANUFACTURING INSTITUTE

The Manufacturing Institute builds a resilient manufacturing workforce prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the future. Through implementing groundbreaking programs, convening industry leaders and conducting innovative research, the MI furthers individual opportunity, community prosperity and a more competitive manufacturing industry. As the 501(c)3 nonprofit workforce development and education affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturers, the MI is a trusted adviser to manufacturers, equipping them with solutions to address the toughest workforce issues. For more information on the MI, please visit http://www.themanufacturinginstitute.org.

