Shaw Industries Invests in Renewable Wind Energy Via BHE Renewables

Shaw strives to be a positive force in the global effort to mitigate climate change. That's a fundamental component of our sustain[HUMAN]ability® strategy, which focuses on people and the planet. This latest endeavor builds upon our decades of work in this realm.

Shaw's investment seeks to reduce the company's operational footprint by approximately 15 percent annually over the next 15 years – adding to the company's significant efforts which already have reduced its Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by more than 50 percent compared to the 2010 baseline.

This latest investment will advance Shaw's progress toward its goal to achieve net zero operations (Scope 1 and 2) by 2030. The company's commercial carpet operations worldwide have been carbon neutral since 2018.

"We are proud to support Shaw and its vision to create a better future," said BHE Renewables President and CEO Alicia Knapp. "We share their commitment to people and the planet and look forward to delivering clean energy to help them achieve their sustainability goals."

To learn more about Shaw's comprehensive sustainability efforts, read its most recent corporate sustainability report at https://shawinc.com/Newsroom#Sustainability-Report.

ABOUT SHAW

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. supplies carpet, resilient, hardwood, tile and stone, synthetic turf, and other specialty products to residential and commercial markets worldwide. The company meets its diverse customer needs through an expansive portfolio of brands, including: Anderson Tuftex, COREtec, Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, Shaw Contract, Shaw Floors, Shaw Sports Turf, Shawgrass, Southwest Greens, Watershed Geo and more.

Headquartered in Dalton, Ga., Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. with more than $7 billion in annual revenue and approximately 20,000 associates worldwide. Visit http://www.shawinc.com for more information.

ABOUT BHE RENEWABLES

BHE Renewables delivers sustainable energy solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, BHE Renewables owns more than 4,000 megawatts of solar, wind, geothermal and hydro projects nationwide, which produce clean energy for both the wholesale market and for customers under long-term power purchase agreements. Learn more at bherenewables.com [bherenewables.com __title__ ].

