Shaw Industries Named 2023 Health at Work Award Winner by ComPsych®

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. has been recognized by ComPsych® Corporation as one of the winners of the 2023 Health at Work Awards.

DALTON, Ga., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw) has been recognized by ComPsych® Corporation – the world's largest provider of mental health services - as one of the winners of the 2023 Health at Work Awards. Shaw won the silver category for the Large Group division (10,001-50,000 employees). Now in its 19th year, the ComPsych Health at Work Awards recognize organizations across a variety of sizes, industries and locations who have prioritized the health and well-being of their employees by providing innovative, multi-platform programs.

ComPsych is a longtime benefit partner with Shaw, supporting the company's Employee Assistance Program (EAP). Shaw's EAP provides associates with confidential emotional support, work and lifestyle support, legal guidance, financial resources, digital support, interactive digital tools and more. These services are free to participants and available 24/7.

"Shaw is always looking for innovative ways to support our associates and their families at work and at home," says Annie Skrmetti Elliott, Shaw's senior associate experience manager for Total Rewards. "We consider the associate's whole self when developing our benefits. We know it is important to meet associates where they are and try to remove roadblocks along the way so they can focus on what matters. This is why we offer a wide range of benefits encompassing mental health, physical health, financial wellness and more."

In 2023, Shaw continued to invest in associate well-being. To enhance access to behavioral health support, Shaw now offers five free visits per person per topic with their Employee Assistance Program through ComPsych. In addition to the EAP, Shaw implemented this same change through its partners at Premise Health for virtual and in-person behavioral health services at the Shaw Family Health Centers and nearsite locations. The company also introduced Financial Guide in 2023, a free personalized financial wellness tool which provides associates with financial advice, debt solution planning, investment advice and more.

"Our people are our most valuable asset, and we want them to know we care about them," says Nikki Sharp, director of health and wellness benefits for Shaw. "This approach is important to ensuring our Total Rewards focuses on all aspects of their lives including physical and mental health, along with financial and social wellness. We're going above and beyond "traditional benefits" to make sure our workforce is healthy and that they and their families feel supported by Shaw."

ABOUT SHAW

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. is a leader in flooring and other surface solutions designed for residential housing, commercial spaces and outdoor environments. Leveraging strengths in design, innovation and operational excellence, the company takes a people-centered, customer-focused, and growth-minded approach to meet diverse market needs. It creates differentiated customer experiences through its expansive portfolio of brands: Anderson Tuftex, COREtec, Shaw Floors, Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, Shaw Contract, Shaw Sports Turf, Shawgrass, Southwest Greens, Watershed Geo and more.

Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. with more than $6 billion in annual sales and 18,000 associates worldwide.

ABOUT COMPSYCH

ComPsych® Corporation is the world's largest provider of mental health services and GuidanceResources® for life. Fueled by a commitment to relentless innovation and a comprehensive approach to care, ComPsych provides services to more than 163 million individuals across 200 countries. Under our GuidanceResources® brand, our personalized and fully integrated programs include behavioral health, absence, and wellness journeys, which empower employees to lead healthier and more productive lives, while driving organizational excellence. Visit compsych.com to find out why 40% of the Fortune 500 choose ComPsych for their mental health needs.

Media Contact

Meagan Scott, Shaw Industries, 706.532.2211, [email protected], www.shawinc.com

SOURCE Shaw Industries