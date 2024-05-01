Shaw Industries Releases 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report

"Being a leader in flooring and surface solutions means more than just providing products and services – it's about prioritizing people." - Kellie Ballew, Shaw Chief Sustainability & Innovation Officer Post this

Shaw's historic strength in flooring and emerging expertise in adjacent markets allow the company to provide customers with differentiated solutions through a range of products, services, and technologies. Shaw President and CEO Tim Baucom shares, "One example of our continued diversification is our controlling interest in Watershed Geo, and its innovative, patented renewable energy solutions. Their branded PowerCapTM technology supplies low profile, high output solar arrays on top of landfills, coal ash closures, and rooftops — turning liabilities or underused sloped spaces into renewable energy assets."

Other key progress noted in the report includes:

As Shaw's portfolio of products continues to evolve, almost 90 percent of the products the company makes are Cradle to Cradle Certified ® .

. In 2023, thanks in large part to Shaw's commitment to Cradle to Cradle, the company became the first flooring solutions provider to obtain Works with WELL™ – for its EcoWorx® products worldwide.

Shaw continued to reduce its operational carbon footprint -- by 57 percent compared to 2010.

Shaw's investment in wind and solar energy aims to further minimize its Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions.

Shaw has recycled almost a billion pounds of carpet since 2006.

More than 75 percent of the company's allowable spend is with small and diverse businesses – up from an already impressive 60 percent in 2022. Allowable spend is domestic (U.S.) spend in categories in which there are domestic small or diverse suppliers available to meet Shaw needs.

Shaw provided more than 1 million hours of training and education to our associates and customers yet again in 2023.

Shaw and its associates donated approximately $6.9 million to charitable causes last year.

The full report can be read or downloaded at https://shawinc.com/2023sustainabilityreport.

ABOUT SHAW

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. is a leader in flooring and other surface solutions designed for residential housing, commercial spaces and outdoor environments. Leveraging strengths in design, innovation and operational excellence, the company takes a people-centered, customer-focused, and growth-minded approach to meet diverse market needs. It creates differentiated customer experiences through its expansive portfolio of brands: Anderson Tuftex, COREtec, Shaw Floors, Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, Shaw Contract, Shaw Sports Turf, Shawgrass, Southwest Greens, Watershed Geo and more.

Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. with more than $6 billion in annual sales and 18,000 associates worldwide.

