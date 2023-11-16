Shaw Lowers re[TURN]® Reclamation Minimum Requirements for EcoWorx® Carpet Tile to 100 Square Yards

Collaboration with domestic regional distribution centers offer streamlined, reverse logistical support and customer ease in program participation
DALTON, Ga., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw), announces that customers can now return a minimum of 100 square yards of EcoWorx® carpet tile and either drop off material at a local Shaw Regional Distribution Center or have it picked up at no charge.
Launched in 1999 as the flooring industry's first PVC-free, fully recyclable carpet tile, EcoWorx carries an Environmental Guarantee to be picked up at no charge at the end of its useful life on the floor. Facilitated through the re[TURN]® Reclamation Program, Shaw has reclaimed and recycled almost one billion pounds of carpet, including EcoWorx, since 2006. Reverse logistics of Shaw's expansive transportation fleet and utilization of the company's 30 RDCs throughout the United States has allowed Shaw to lower the minimum requirement of the Environmental Guarantee for EcoWorx in the US from 500 square yards to 100 square yards and provide the option to customers wishing to drop material off at a local RDC or schedule for pickup at their facility or warehouse.
Tim Conway, vice president of sustainability – Shaw commercial division, shared, "Customers are increasingly looking to participate in a circular economy, which allows us to collectively lower our carbon footprint through landfill diversion. Reducing the required minimums for our EcoWorx carpet tile simplifies the process even further and leverages the power of our robust distribution network."
Customers wishing to make a reclamation request will follow the existing protocol for re[TURN], which is to call the 1-800 number on the back of EcoWorx carpet tile, contact the local account manager, or visit ShawRecycles.com to complete a short form. The reclamation team will handle all logistics from there including the schedule of pick up at the customer's location of choice, or coordination of a drop off at the local RDC facility.
Scot Davis, vice president of customer fulfillment at Shaw, noted, "Our customers rely upon our distribution network to deliver products on time and in a courteous manner. Utilizing our vast distribution network for reverse logistics, Shaw also delivers on our promise to reclaim and recycle our EcoWorx carpet tile."
To learn more about Shaw's re[TURN] Reclamation Program, Environmental Guarantee or to view the staging guideline requirements, visit http://www.shawrecycles.com.
ABOUT SHAW
Shaw Industries Group, Inc. supplies carpet, resilient, hardwood, tile and stone, synthetic turf, and other specialty products to residential and commercial markets worldwide. The company meets its diverse customer needs through an expansive portfolio of brands, including: Anderson Tuftex, COREtec, Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, Shaw Contract, Shaw Floors, Shaw Sports Turf, Shawgrass, Southwest Greens, Watershed Geo and more.
Headquartered in Dalton, Ga., Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. with more than $7 billion in annual revenue and approximately 20,000 associates worldwide. Visit http://www.shawinc.com for more information.
