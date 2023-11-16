Shaw Lowers re[TURN]® Reclamation Minimum Requirements for EcoWorx® Carpet Tile to 100 Square Yards

"Reducing the required minimums for our EcoWorx carpet tile simplifies the reclamation process even further and leverages the power of our robust distribution network." -Tim Conway, VP of sustainability, Shaw's commercial division Post this

Tim Conway, vice president of sustainability – Shaw commercial division, shared, "Customers are increasingly looking to participate in a circular economy, which allows us to collectively lower our carbon footprint through landfill diversion. Reducing the required minimums for our EcoWorx carpet tile simplifies the process even further and leverages the power of our robust distribution network."

Customers wishing to make a reclamation request will follow the existing protocol for re[TURN], which is to call the 1-800 number on the back of EcoWorx carpet tile, contact the local account manager, or visit ShawRecycles.com to complete a short form. The reclamation team will handle all logistics from there including the schedule of pick up at the customer's location of choice, or coordination of a drop off at the local RDC facility.

Scot Davis, vice president of customer fulfillment at Shaw, noted, "Our customers rely upon our distribution network to deliver products on time and in a courteous manner. Utilizing our vast distribution network for reverse logistics, Shaw also delivers on our promise to reclaim and recycle our EcoWorx carpet tile."

To learn more about Shaw's re[TURN] Reclamation Program, Environmental Guarantee or to view the staging guideline requirements, visit http://www.shawrecycles.com.

ABOUT SHAW

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. supplies carpet, resilient, hardwood, tile and stone, synthetic turf, and other specialty products to residential and commercial markets worldwide. The company meets its diverse customer needs through an expansive portfolio of brands, including: Anderson Tuftex, COREtec, Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, Shaw Contract, Shaw Floors, Shaw Sports Turf, Shawgrass, Southwest Greens, Watershed Geo and more.

Headquartered in Dalton, Ga., Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. with more than $7 billion in annual revenue and approximately 20,000 associates worldwide. Visit http://www.shawinc.com for more information.

