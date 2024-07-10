Shaw-Ross International Importers Adds Ultra-Premium, Award-Winning Crystal Head Vodka to its Portfolio

Crystal Head Vodka, made by iconic Canadian actor, musician and screenwriter Dan Aykroyd, joins the Shaw-Ross portfolio to increase nationwide distribution and visibility.

MIAMI, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shaw-Ross International Importer("Shaw-Ross") is pleased to announce its new partnership with Crystal Head Vodka, an ultra-premium beverage crafted for the creative spirit, as of July 1, 2024.

Founded by iconic Canadian actor, musician and screenwriter Dan Aykroyd, creativity is at the heart of everything Crystal Head Vodka does. This partnership signifies a new chapter in bringing the purest, smoothest vodka, renowned for its one-of-a-kind packaging and imaginative thinking, to a broader audience. Crystal Head Vodka uses the highest-quality ingredients to create distinctive expressions of ultra-premium vodka that are entirely additive-free.

"Shaw-Ross is thrilled to announce our partnership with Crystal Head Vodka, a well-established brand owned by the legendary Dan Aykroyd. Known for its striking skull-shaped bottle and exceptional vodka varietals—corn, wheat, and agave—this collaboration celebrates craftsmanship and innovation, which is the perfect addition to our craft spirit portfolio. Together, we look forward to delivering extraordinary experiences and spearheading success and growth in the U.S."

The iconic skull-shaped bottle, designed by Dan Aykroyd and renowned American Artist John Alexander, is inspired by the legend of the 13 crystal skulls used by native tribes in the Americas to project positive energy and enlightenment. It is the perfect vessel for holding the multi-award-winning spirit. This unique packaging highlights the brand's commitment to creativity and excellence.

Shaw-Ross is one of the nation's largest importers, representing luxury brands, domestic and international, that are tested category leaders with high-quality products. Their hands-on marketing approach has led the industry with innovative strategies while embracing proven philosophies to create consumer demand and foster success for their premium wine and spirits suppliers, like Crystal Head Vodka.

"I look forward to working with Scott, our new importer, Shaw-Ross, and their affiliate company Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, LLC. This alliance is the most powerful and well-organized group in the beverage alcohol industry. With all the talent at Shaw-Ross and SGWS, I know we will successfully grow our brands in the US market." – Dan Aykroyd, Founder, Partner.

Shaw-Ross will nationally distribute three expressions of Crystal Head Vodka and two canned cocktails:

Crystal Head Original Canadian Corn Vodka (SRP $54.99 )—Distilled four times from the highest-quality, locally sourced Canadian corn, the Crystal Head Original delivers a clean, clear, and colorless spirit of unparalleled smoothness. This top-tier vodka is meticulously filtered seven times to ensure exceptional clarity and purity, culminating in a refined and smooth taste.

)—Distilled four times from the highest-quality, locally sourced Canadian corn, the Crystal Head Original delivers a clean, clear, and colorless spirit of unparalleled smoothness. This top-tier vodka is meticulously filtered seven times to ensure exceptional clarity and purity, culminating in a refined and smooth taste. Crystal Head Aurora English Wheat Vodka (SRP $69.99 ) – Crafted from English wheat, the Crystal Head Aurora is distilled five times in a traditional column still and filtered seven times. Aurora embodies purity and smoothness at its finest. Moreover, each bottle of this expression undergoes a decorative process, placed in a sealed, electrically charged chamber. Activated metals in powder form are released multiple times, coating the bottle's surface and creating a mesmerizing iridescent, metallized finish. This technique ensures that every bottle of Crystal Head Aurora is distinct and unique.

) – Crafted from English wheat, the Crystal Head Aurora is distilled five times in a traditional column still and filtered seven times. Aurora embodies purity and smoothness at its finest. Moreover, each bottle of this expression undergoes a decorative process, placed in a sealed, electrically charged chamber. Activated metals in powder form are released multiple times, coating the bottle's surface and creating a mesmerizing iridescent, metallized finish. This technique ensures that every bottle of Crystal Head Aurora is distinct and unique. Crystal Head Onyx Blue Agave Vodka (SRP $62.99 ) – A tribute to the powerful, warrior crystal, Onyx, this expression is crafted from premium Blue Weber Agave sourced from a single farm in Uzeta, Nayarit, Mexico . Symbolizing the powers of intuition, focus, positivity and protection commonly associated with the stone, the Crystal Head Onyx is distilled three times—twice through a copper pot and once through a column still—and filtered seven times to ensure exceptional refinement. Each batch of luxurious black bottles with a matching crest debossed cap is produced in limited quantities of 1,000 liters.

) – A tribute to the powerful, warrior crystal, Onyx, this expression is crafted from premium Blue Weber Agave sourced from a single farm in Uzeta, . Symbolizing the powers of intuition, focus, positivity and protection commonly associated with the stone, the Crystal Head Onyx is distilled three times—twice through a copper pot and once through a column still—and filtered seven times to ensure exceptional refinement. Each batch of luxurious black bottles with a matching crest debossed cap is produced in limited quantities of 1,000 liters. Crystal Head Vodka Canned Cocktails: the Espresso Martini and the Cosmopolitan (SRP $4.99 ) - These sleek black 100 mL cans (20% alc./vol.) feature Crystal Head's Original vodka made from Canadian corn, blended with premium ingredients to deliver a balanced, craft-quality cocktail experience.

Crystal Head Vodka joined the Shaw-Ross portfolio as of July 1, 2024, and will see distribution in all major markets.

About Crystal Head Vodka

Crystal Head Vodka, founded by iconic Canadian actor, musician and screenwriter, Dan Aykroyd, is renowned for its commitment to purity, quality, and creativity. Distilled from the highest quality ingredients—locally sourced Canadian corn for the Original, English wheat for Aurora, and Blue Weber Agave for Onyx—Crystal Head Vodka offers a trilogy of ultra-premium expressions. Each variant undergoes meticulous distillation and filtration processes, ensuring unparalleled smoothness and clarity. The vodka is crafted without additives and is housed in the iconic skull-shaped bottle designed by Dan Aykroyd along with American artist John Alexander.

About Shaw-Ross International Imports

Founded in 1968 as a boutique wine and spirit importer representing several brands, Shaw-Ross is one of the nation's leading importers. The team represents over thirty suppliers worldwide, whose brands enjoy full national distribution through a network of outstanding wholesalers.

