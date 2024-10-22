Shaw-Ross International Importers Aligns Portfolio With Market Trends

The industry-leading importer makes a strategic shift in recent portfolio acquisitions to adapt to current market trends

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shaw-Ross International Importers, one of the nation's leading importers in the beverage alcohol industry, is realigning their extensive portfolio of wine and spirits brands to adapt to shifting industry trends.

"Shaw-Ross is proud to add several upscale quality spirit brands to its portfolio," said Shaw-Ross President Scott Jove. "Shaw-Ross is constantly re-evaluating its portfolio based on current market trends and adding notable brands that show tremendous growth potential. We are extremely proud to add Crystal Head Vodka and Gentleman Cut Bourbon to our growing portfolio."

In July Shaw-Ross announced the expansion of the portfolio's vodka category to reach a broader audience with the addition of Crystal Head Vodka, a brand renowned for the purest, smoothest vodka, and its one-of-a-kind packaging founded by iconic Canadian actor Dan Aykroyd. In August Shaw-Ross debuted their entry into the bourbon category with Gentleman's Cut Bourbon, a premium aged Kentucky Straight Bourbon founded by four-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry.

These recent acquisitions reflect Shaw-Ross' efforts to embrace a strategic, national realignment of the portfolio, which will allow for stronger growth potential as the market shifts. The team continues to push on the premiumization and diversification across several categories within the portfolio. The expansion of the vodka and bourbon categories are key steps towards the evolution of Shaw-Ross that will unlock further growth potential in the spirits sector.

Shaw-Ross is one of the nation's largest importers, representing luxury brands, domestic and international, that are tested category leaders with high-quality products. Their hands-on marketing approach has led the industry with innovative strategies while embracing proven philosophies to create consumer demand and foster success for their premium wine and spirits.

Founded in 1968 as a boutique wine and spirit importer representing several brands, Shaw-Ross is one of the nation's leading importers. The team represents over thirty suppliers worldwide, whose brands enjoy full national distribution through a network of outstanding wholesalers.

