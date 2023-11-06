Shaw-Ross International Importers Announces Retirement Of West Regional Vice President And Executive Promotion

Daniel Hansen retires after seven years of leadership, appointing Jason Fabrizio as the company's vice president of the Western Region

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shaw-Ross International Importers, one of the nation's leading importers in the beverage alcohol industry, announces Daniel Hansen's, vice president of the Western Region, retirement from the company after seven years of service effective November 30th. On December 1, 2023, Jason Fabrizio, the current general manager of California and Hawaii, will succeed Daniel as vice president of the Western Region.

"Dan played an instrumental role in the establishment and growth of our Western Region and we thank him for his valuable leadership," President Scott Jove says. "Dan and Jason will be working in tandem for the remainder of the year to ensure a smooth transition. We wish Dan the very best in his retirement and congratulate Jason on his promotion."

Daniel joined Shaw-Ross in November 2016 as vice president of the newly formed Western Region that includes 14 states. In 2001, Daniel began his career in the wine industry as vice president chains for Beringer Blass Wine Estates after 20 years at Nestle, USA, where he held various VP positions. He left Foster's Wine Estates (formerly Beringer Blass) in 2006 to form 585 Wine Partners with other industry veterans. In 2010, he joined Palm Bay International as the western division manager of the Quantum Wine & Spirit Division. Daniel's extensive experience both inside and outside the wine and spirits industry provided him a unique perspective in managing the Western Region for Shaw-Ross.

"I have always considered Dan a friend and mentor and feel incredibly humbled for this opportunity," Jason Fabrizio says. "I look forward to working with the dedicated team of the Western Region to continue the growth in these key US markets."

Jason joined Shaw-Ross in February 2023 as general manager of California and Hawaii and has been accountable for driving sales and developing strategic business relationships with the Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits distributor partners and the trade sector. He brings over 28 years of industry experience, having worked for Southern Glazers, Constellation, Palm Bay, Mionetto and, most recently, Terlato Wines. In 1994, Jason began his career with Southern Glazers in Northern California as a chain sales merchandiser. In 1997 he moved to the supplier side working for Sebastiani vineyards where he learned the general market side of the business. From 2000 to 2004 Jason worked for Shaw-Ross managing California and Colorado then moved on to spend nearly eight years with Constellation, managing many different facets of business throughout the West. His supplier journey led him to Palm Bay International, where he met Dan Hansen and reported to him for four years, managing Northern California. After Palm Bay, he ran the West for Freixenet/Mionetto, which led him to Terlato, where he was responsible for sales in California from 2018 to 2023.

Shaw-Ross currently boasts a portfolio of 35 domestic and international suppliers in both wine and spirits brands across the United States.

