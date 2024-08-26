Shaw-Ross International Importers Enters Bourbon Category With Stephen Curry's Premium Gentleman's Cut

Gentleman's Cut fine-aged Kentucky Straight Bourbon, made by basketball legend Stephen Curry, joins the growing Shaw-Ross portfolio

MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shaw-Ross International Importer ("Shaw-Ross") is excited to announce its new partnership with Gentleman's Cut Bourbon, a premium aged Kentucky Straight Bourbon founded by four-time NBA Champion, two-time MVP and 2024 Olympic Gold Medalist Stephen Curry.

Co-founded by NBA superstar Stephen Curry and Napa Valley vintner John Schwartz, Gentleman's Cut Bourbon was launched worldwide in May, 2023. Gentleman's Cut speaks to the art of crafting a truly fine spirit to commemorate life's great occasions. The limited edition whiskeys are artfully crafted and aged for the perfect layers of complexity, embodying Curry's skillful movement on and off the court.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Stephen Curry's Bourbon brand, Gentleman's Cut. This collaboration represents an exciting entry into the Bourbon category for us, bringing together our commitment to quality with Stephen Curry's exceptional talent," said Shaw-Ross President Scott Jove. "Gentleman's Cut is an authentic Kentucky Bourbon crafted with precision and passion, embodying the rich heritage of Bourbon while offering a unique and sophisticated flavor profile. We look forward to sharing this remarkable spirit with new consumers and celebrating the tradition of fine Bourbon in a fresh and innovative way."

Gentleman's Cut is distilled in 500-gallon copper pot stills, giving the whiskey a full-bodied palate and complex aromatic profile. The whiskey is then aged for 5-7 years in charred new white oak barrels resulting in tasting notes of cinnamon, seared caramel, and sweet toasted chestnut. The bourbon is distilled, aged, and bottled by Game Changer Distillery in Boone County, KY.

Shaw-Ross is one of the nation's largest importers, representing luxury brands, domestic and international, that are tested category leaders with high-quality products. Their hands-on marketing approach has led the industry with innovative strategies while embracing proven philosophies to create consumer demand and foster success for their premium wine and spirits suppliers. Shaw-Ross' entry into the Bourbon category will unlock new growth opportunities across this booming category in the US market.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Shaw-Ross to continue growing and expanding the reach of my Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey in the United States," said Founder Stephen Curry. "Shaw-Ross will work closely with our team to further promote and market Gentleman's Cut in key markets throughout the country."

Shaw-Ross will nationally distribute the Gentleman Cut whiskey that is artfully crafted and aged for the perfect layers of complexity:

Gentleman's Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey (SRP $79.99)—The bottling, distilled the traditional way, in a 500-gallon Copper Pot still and aged 5-7 years. The bourbon's complex mashbill of 75% Corn, 21% Rye and 4% Malted Barley delivers tasting notes of honey, fresh vanilla bean, and rich caramel on the palate. The result is a polished and smooth bourbon at 90 proof.

Gentleman's Cut Bourbon joined the Shaw-Ross portfolio as of August 9, 2024, and will see distribution in all major markets.

About Gentleman's Cut Bourbon

Stephen Curry partnered with John Schwartz (owner of highly acclaimed Amuse Bouche Winery in Napa Valley) to form a joint venture with Boone County Distilling Co., celebrating the craft spirit pioneer of the region. Located on the Kentucky Craft Bourbon Trail, Boone County Distilling – born in 1833 – resurrected the time-tested culture, pride, and determination of the craft, and continues a tradition of quality, grain-to-glass spirits methods.

About Shaw-Ross International Imports

Founded in 1968 as a boutique wine and spirit importer representing several brands, Shaw-Ross is one of the nation's leading importers. The team represents over thirty suppliers worldwide, whose brands enjoy full national distribution through a network of outstanding wholesalers.

Media Contact

