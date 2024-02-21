Shaw-Ross International Importers Launches Maen Japanese Whisky In The US

The leading U.S. importer expands into the growing Japanese whisky category with the release of the ultra-premium brand Maen Whisky

MIAMI, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaw-Ross International Importers, one of the nation's leading importers in the beverage alcohol industry, is proud to announce the launch of Maen Whisky (pronounced mī•en), an ultra-premium Japanese whisky.

Maen Japanese Whisky is made under the guiding principles of Zen, specifically the symbolization of perfection in the image of a closed circle (the name of the whisky, "Maen", translates to "the perfect circle"). This philosophy states that once the circle is drawn, it does not change. Once the whisky is made, it does not change, expressing this same unchanging perfection.

"We are extremely proud to launch Maen Japanese Whisky and introduce U.S. consumers to this ultra-premium whisky, as the Japanese whisky category continues to surge,'' Rod Simmons, Shaw-Ross Vice President and Brand Manager, says. "Shaw-Ross has led other notable Japanese alcoholic beverage brands to success from Gekkeikan and TYKU sakes to iichiko shochu and we are thrilled to include Maen Whisky among these well-respected Japanese offerings."

Maen Japanese Whisky is produced in Takacho Town, Taka-gun, Hyōgo Prefecture located by the pristine mountainside near Mt. Mikuni and Mt. Sengamine. The temperature difference between day and night, symbolized by the "Tamba fog" that occurs from autumn to winter, provides the ideal conditions for the aging of high-quality Japanese whisky.

Maen Whisky offers three Japanese whiskies that embody the perfect circle philosophy: a versatile blended whisky, a well-rounded 8-year-old blended pure malt whisky and a luxurious 12-year-old blended pure malt whisky.

Maen Japanese Whisky Blend (SRP: $64.99)

A premium whisky made from a harmonious blend of 20% malt whisky and 80% grain whiskey. The grain whisky is made from a mash of corn 70%, rye 25% and malted barley 5%. Aged between 3 and 5 years, this whisky possesses aromas of bright fruits, raisins and fresh citrus with hints of licorice and natural vanilla. On the palate, a well-balanced taste includes the refreshing sweetness of apples and peaches with underlying notes of nuts, warming spices, nutmeg and white pepper. A versatile whisky, Maen Blend can be consumed in cocktails such as an Old Fashioned, Highball or Whisky Sour or simply savored straight over ice.

Maen Japanese Whisky 8 Year Old (SRP: $124.99)

A blended pure malt whisky made from 100% malted barley. The malt whiskies are aged for 8 years and then meticulously blended. Maen 8 Year Old delivers a celebration of craftsmanship best savored neat or over ice. It bursts with bright aromas of vanilla, dried apricot, honey and fragrant wood spices. On the palate, deep layers of vanilla and nuts are highlighted by subtle notes of honey, caramel and sugared almonds. The mouthfeel is exceptionally smooth and the finish is long and creamy. A mellow dram with complex sweetness, Maen 8 Year Old was bestowed a gold medal at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a score of 93 Points from the 2023 Ultimate Spirits Challenge.

Maen Japanese Whisky 12 Year Old (SRP: $164.99)

An elegant pure malt whisky aged for 12 years and then masterfully blended to complete the perfect circle. It is a luxurious, limited production whisky for connoisseurs and is best appreciated neat or over ice. On the nose there are alluring aromas of macadamia nut, cocoa powder, baking spices and charred oak. It is indulgently rich, full and powerful with smoky and moderate acidity delightfully tempered by the essence of vanilla malt. The finish is divine, offering up lingering notes of black tea and chocolate brownie. Bestowed a score of 93 Points at the 2023 Ultimate Spirits Challenge.

Shaw-Ross represents a portfolio of 39 domestic and international wine and spirits brands across the United States. The addition of Maen Japanese Whisky, with its distinctive packaging and taste, strategically positions Shaw-Ross for success in the flourishing Japanese whisky market. Japanese whisky experienced annualized growth of 28.2% for the 5 year period ending in 2020 (The Beverage Information Group) and is projected to grow at +9.4% annually through 2025 (MillionInsights).

For more information on Maen Japanese Whisky, please visit http://www.maenwhisky.com or follow Maen Whisky on Instagram @maenwhisky.

