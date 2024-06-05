Shaw-Ross International Importers Restructures Its West Regional Team

Though we have already had much success in this market, the strategic reorganization of the West Region team will allow us to streamline operations, focus more on each market, and unlock new growth opportunities across this dynamic region. Post this

Shaw-Ross currently boasts a diverse portfolio of wine and spirits brands nationwide. The team continues to embrace a strategic, national expansion focusing on premiumization, and the restructuring of the West Regional Team will allow for stronger collaboration to drive key initiatives forward.

The team now includes:

Jason Fabrizio (Regional Vice President): Jason joined Shaw- Ross in February 2023 as general manager of California and Hawaii and has been accountable for driving sales and developing strategic business relationships with Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits distributor partners and the trade sector. He brings over 28 years of industry experience, having worked for Southern Glazers, Constellation, Palm Bay, Mionetto and, most recently, Terlato Wines. He was promoted to regional vice president in November 2023 .

(Regional Vice President): Jason joined Shaw- in as general manager of and and has been accountable for driving sales and developing strategic business relationships with Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits distributor partners and the trade sector. He brings over 28 years of industry experience, having worked for Southern Glazers, Constellation, Palm Bay, Mionetto and, most recently, Terlato Wines. He was promoted to regional vice president in . Joe Schlegel (General Manager - CA & HI): Joe has over 17 years of industry experience working for Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, Bev-Mo, The Henry Wine Group and, most recently, Terlato Wines. Joe brings a wealth of knowledge and has held several sales positions with increased responsibility throughout his career. Joe was promoted to general manager of California and Hawaii in June 2024 and will be accountable for driving sales and developing strategic business relationships with the Southern Glazers Wine and Spirits distributor partners and trade in general.

(General Manager - CA & HI): Joe has over 17 years of industry experience working for Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, Bev-Mo, The Henry Wine Group and, most recently, Terlato Wines. Joe brings a wealth of knowledge and has held several sales positions with increased responsibility throughout his career. Joe was promoted to general manager of and in and will be accountable for driving sales and developing strategic business relationships with the Southern Glazers Wine and Spirits distributor partners and trade in general. Steve Flores (Division Manager, Southwest - AZ, NV, NM): Steve has over 25 years of industry experience working for Southern Wine & Spirits, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Canteen Spirits and, most recently, Código 1530 Tequila. Steve joined the Shaw- Ross team in June, 2023 and, as the division manager, will focus on driving sales and developing strategic business relationships in the southwest region.

(Division Manager, Southwest - AZ, NV, NM): Steve has over 25 years of industry experience working for Southern Wine & Spirits, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Canteen Spirits and, most recently, Código 1530 Tequila. Steve joined the Shaw- team in June, 2023 and, as the division manager, will focus on driving sales and developing strategic business relationships in the southwest region. Rob Challender (Division Manager, Pacific Northwest—AK, OR, WA, ID, MT): Rob joined the Shaw- Ross team in February 2024 . He came from Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits, where he was the senior director of trade development and managed the Shaw- Ross and Constellation portfolios. Rob joined Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits via Youngs Market Company in 2015, where he held several key sales and management roles. His experience will be integral to elevating the Shaw- Ross portfolio throughout the Pacific Northwest.

(Division Manager, Pacific Northwest—AK, OR, WA, ID, MT): Rob joined the Shaw- team in . He came from Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits, where he was the senior director of trade development and managed the Shaw- and Constellation portfolios. Rob joined Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits via Youngs Market Company in 2015, where he held several key sales and management roles. His experience will be integral to elevating the Shaw- portfolio throughout the Pacific Northwest. Kevin Kachadoorian (Statewide California Key Account Specialist): Kevin has been promoted from northern California district manager to the California key accounts specialist as of January 2024 . Kevin is a seasoned pro with 18 years of sales experience in the wine and spirits industry. He is the face of Shaw- Ross when it comes to calling on key accounts, and he will be responsible for expanding reach into the southern California market.

"Not only am I excited about our new structure because it will allow us to better align with our distributor partners and drive key initiatives, but I am also thrilled with the quality of people we have on the Western Region team," says West Regional Vice President Jason Fabrizio.

About Shaw-Ross International Importers

Founded in 1968 as a boutique wine and spirit importer representing several brands, Shaw-Ross is one of the nation's leading importers. The team represents over thirty suppliers worldwide, whose brands enjoy full national distribution through a network of outstanding wholesalers.

Media Contact

Amanda Torres, Colangelo & Partners, 646-624-2885, [email protected], https://www.colangelopr.com/

SOURCE Shaw-Ross International Imports, LLC