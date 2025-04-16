Shaw Sports Turf Champions Sustainability by Reclaiming College Football Playoff Fields

"Partnering with schools and community gives this material a second life. It's a win-win: we reduce waste, and these organizations benefit from high-quality materials." - Chuck McClurg, Vice President of Shaw's turf division Post this

Shaw Sports Turf's recycling process involves carefully removing the turf and separating the infill. From there, both can be reused in other applications, or the turf can be recycled into the company's NXTPlay performance shock pad, an innovative product that offers superior shock absorption and enhances player safety. Since the product's launch, Shaw Sports Turf has already reclaimed nearly 12 million pounds of synthetic turf and converted it into innovative performance pad.

A testament to Shaw's commitment to landfill diversion, the reclamation project for the CFP fields includes:

93 tons of total material recycled (turf and infill).

8 tons of turf material donated for reuse in various community projects. Scrap pieces were donated to a third party for use in pet turf, paintball and landscape applications.

39 tons of turf material designated for recycling into NXTPlay performance shock pad.

35 infill bags donated to a Tennessee high school for use in their athletic facilities.

In addition, each of the 12 schools who participated in the CFP Playoffs this year will receive their team's 4x4 foot logo from the custom Shaw Sports Turf Bracket Field as a reminder of their part in this historic college football season.

"Partnering with schools and community gives this material a second life," said McClurg. "It's a win-win: we reduce waste, and these organizations benefit from high-quality materials."

ABOUT SHAW

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. is a leader in flooring and other surface solutions designed for residential housing, commercial spaces and outdoor environments. Leveraging strengths in design, innovation and operational excellence, the company takes a people-centered, customer-focused, and growth-minded approach to meet diverse market needs. It creates differentiated customer experiences through its expansive portfolio of brands: Anderson Tuftex, COREtec, Shaw Floors, Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, Shaw Contract, Shaw Sports Turf, Shawgrass, Southwest Greens, Watershed Geo and more.

Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. with more than $6 billion in annual sales and 18,000 associates worldwide.

ABOUT SHAW SPORTS TURF

Shaw Sports Turf is one of the leading synthetic turf brands in North America. Selling innovative playing surfaces for football, baseball, softball, lacrosse, soccer, and numerous other sports, Shaw Sports Turf products have been included as part of more than 4,000 successful installations over the past two decades, including recreational, K-12, college, and high-profile professional sports field installations. Recognizing that it's more than a field, Shaw Sports Turf's products are designed to create a distinctive environment with a strong commitment to performance, playability and sustainability. For more information, please visit http://www.shawsportsturf.com, call 866-703-4004 or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

