Shaw Sports Turf Granted Patent for Proprietary 'Playability Assessment Tool'

Shaw Sports Turf, a trailblazer in turf technology, proudly announces the patent has been granted for the Playability Assessment Tool. This cutting-edge technology aims to enhance safety, durability, and overall performance evaluation for sports and recreational facilities.
CALHOUN, Ga., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shaw Sports Turf, a trailblazer in turf technology, proudly announces the patent has been granted for the Playability Assessment Tool. This cutting-edge technology aims to enhance safety, durability, and overall performance evaluation for sports and recreational facilities.
The Playability Assessment Tool consists of seven rigorous tests that have been thoroughly developed and tested on the best sports fields in the nation. This tool is an objective quantification of field playability. The most notable benefit is the easy representation and visual assessment of the tests: the Playability Radar. As the radar for a particular field approaches maximum values, it becomes closer to the average performance of top-tier sports fields. The comprehensive battery of tests can be used on both natural and artificial fields, Shaw Sports Turf uses the data to develop artificial playing surfaces that closely mimic high-performance competition fields.
The Seven Tests
Rotational Resistance
Measures the torque required to rotate a standard set of studs loaded with 100 pounds 90 degreeson the surface.
GMax
Measures peak deceleration of a cylindrical mass dropped from a standard height onto the surface.
Shear Vane
Measures how stable the field is to resist shearing from a standard set of vanes dug deep in the infill.
Energy Rebound
The peak acceleration of a standard mass attached to a spring after impacting the surface.
Vertical Deformation
The penetration from a standard mass dropped onto a surface.
Force Reduction
The peak deceleration of a standard mass attached to a spring at impact with the surface.
HIC-Head Impact Criteria
Measures peak deceleration of a hemispherical mass dropped from a standard height onto the surface.
"We are very proud of this patent which represents the great investment we've made to helping customers understand their sports field from a multi-dimensional perspective." said Dr. Trey Brindle Director of Research and Innovation. "Our playability tool not only leverages the large amount of data we've collected on top-level sports fields to guide us when developing high-performing turf systems, but also helps our clients make informed maintenance decisions."
Shaw Sports Turf is committed to advancing the industry of artificial turf through research and innovation. The newly patented Playability Assessment Tool is a testament to the company's dedication to providing superior solutions that cater to the evolving needs of sports organizations worldwide. #MORETHANAFIELD
ABOUT SHAW SPORTS TURF
A wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Shaw Industries is a full flooring provider to the residential and commercial markets. Shaw supplies carpet, hardwood, laminate, resilient, and tile/ stone flooring products, as well as synthetic turf. Shaw Sports Turf is one of the leading synthetic turf companies in North America and has represented quality and innovation for more than two decades with over 4,000 successful installations, including an impressive list of high-profile field installations. For more information, please visit http://www.shawsportsturf.com, call 866-703-4004 or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Linkedin.
Media Contact
Jennifer Muse, Shaw Sports Turf, 7068793643, [email protected], www.shawsportsturf.com
SOURCE Shaw Sports Turf
Share this article