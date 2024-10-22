Shaw Sports Turf Granted Patent for Proprietary 'Playability Assessment Tool'

"We are very proud of this patent which represents the great investment we've made to helping customers understand their sports field from a multi-dimensional perspective." Post this

The Seven Tests

Rotational Resistance

Measures the torque required to rotate a standard set of studs loaded with 100 pounds 90 degreeson the surface.

GMax

Measures peak deceleration of a cylindrical mass dropped from a standard height onto the surface.

Shear Vane

Measures how stable the field is to resist shearing from a standard set of vanes dug deep in the infill.

Energy Rebound

The peak acceleration of a standard mass attached to a spring after impacting the surface.

Vertical Deformation

The penetration from a standard mass dropped onto a surface.

Force Reduction

The peak deceleration of a standard mass attached to a spring at impact with the surface.

HIC-Head Impact Criteria

Measures peak deceleration of a hemispherical mass dropped from a standard height onto the surface.

"We are very proud of this patent which represents the great investment we've made to helping customers understand their sports field from a multi-dimensional perspective." said Dr. Trey Brindle Director of Research and Innovation. "Our playability tool not only leverages the large amount of data we've collected on top-level sports fields to guide us when developing high-performing turf systems, but also helps our clients make informed maintenance decisions."

Shaw Sports Turf is committed to advancing the industry of artificial turf through research and innovation. The newly patented Playability Assessment Tool is a testament to the company's dedication to providing superior solutions that cater to the evolving needs of sports organizations worldwide. #MORETHANAFIELD

ABOUT SHAW SPORTS TURF

Shaw Sports Turf is one of the leading synthetic turf companies in North America and has represented quality and innovation for more than two decades with over 4,000 successful installations, including an impressive list of high-profile field installations.

