Shaw Sports Turf Named Official Synthetic Turf Provider of the College Football Playoff

"We're excited that our products will serve as the foundation for the fan and athlete experience at Playoff Fan Central, Championship Tailgate and beyond," said Chuck McClurg, vice president of Shaw's turf division.

"Shaw is committed to bringing new innovations and solutions to the sports market while providing the next level in performance to customers because the team knows it's more than a field. It's where communities come together, where challenges are overcome, where memories are made and where sustainability and performance can come together to create an even better experience."

This sponsorship also designates Shaw as the Official Flooring Provider of the College Football Playoff.

"Having Shaw Sports Turf on board is a perfect fit for us," said Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff. "There are so many possibilities for Shaw's activation throughout the weekend, and we are thrilled to help showcase not only the company's creativity but also its many flooring and turf solutions."

Shaw Turf is the artificial turf manufacturing division of Shaw Industries, comprising four brands that excel in providing synthetic solutions for commercial, residential landscaping, pet facilities, parks, playgrounds, sports fields and landfill applications.

Shaw Sports Turf, a leader among synthetic turf companies, boasts an impressive list of high-profile installations, including The Ohio State University, Vanderbilt University, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Louisiana State University, Arizona Diamondbacks, Miami Marlins, Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays and many others.

Some of the brand's latest innovations include:

Game ON® – an artificial turf product produced using a patented technology where logos, lines, and numbers are tufted together during the manufacturing process, limiting the number of seams in a field and increasing design capabilities.

NXTPlay® – a groundbreaking, patent pending, high performance shock pad made from reclaimed and recycled artificial turf fields. Launched in fall of 2020, one field of pad produced equals one turf field diverted from the landfill. Shaw Sports Turf's efforts have reclaimed and recycled more than 8 million pounds of turf to date.

Cradle to Cradle Certified® Products – NXTPlay and three of Shaw Sports Turf's most popular product lines have achieved Cradle to Cradle Certified® Bronze under the Version 3.1 standard. This allows Shaw to provide a complete field solution of products that have been verified as safe for people and planet according to the stringent Cradle to Cradle Certified® Products Program Standard.

To learn more about Shaw Sports Turf, visit https://shawsportsturf.com.

ABOUT SHAW SPORTS TURF

A wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Shaw Industries is a full flooring provider to the residential and commercial markets. Shaw supplies carpet, hardwood, laminate, resilient, and tile/ stone flooring products, as well as synthetic turf. Shaw Sports Turf is one of the leading synthetic turf companies in North America and has represented quality and innovation for more than two decades with over 3,500 successful installations, including an impressive list of high-profile field installations. For more information, please visit http://www.shawsportsturf.com, call 866-703-4004 or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT SHAW

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. supplies carpet, resilient, hardwood, tile and stone, synthetic turf, and other specialty products to residential and commercial markets worldwide. The company meets its diverse customer needs through an expansive portfolio of brands, including: Anderson Tuftex, COREtec, Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, Shaw Contract, Shaw Floors, Shaw Sports Turf, Shawgrass, Southwest Greens, Watershed Geo and more.

Headquartered in Dalton, Ga., Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. with more than $7 billion in annual revenue and approximately 20,000 associates worldwide. Visit http://www.shawinc.com for more information.

ABOUT THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

The College Football Playoff matches the No. 1 ranked team vs. No. 4, and No. 2 vs. No. 3 in semifinal games that rotate annually among six bowl games – the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Allstate Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential. This season's Playoff Semifinals will take place Monday, January 1, 2024, at the Rose Bowl Game and Sugar Bowl. The College Football Playoff National Championship will be Monday, January 8, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Media Contact

Jennifer Muse, Shaw Sports Turf, (706)-879-3643, [email protected], https://shawsportsturf.com.

SOURCE Shaw Sports Turf