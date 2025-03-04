Shaw Sports Turf Opens State-of-the-Art PEAK Performance Lab, Revolutionizing Turf Innovation

"The PEAK Performance Lab represents how Shaw Sports Turf continues to lead the industry and put customers at the center of innovation," said Chuck McClurg, Vice President of Shaw's Turf Division. Post this

"The PEAK Performance Lab represents how Shaw Sports Turf continues to lead the industry and put customers at the center of innovation," said Chuck McClurg, Vice President of Shaw's Turf Division. "Most companies rely on the assumption that mechanical tests of surface performance simulate how athletes will interact with the surface. By shifting from this mechanical testing to an athlete-driven approach, we can better understand how surfaces impact real athletes in terms of their movement, risk factors for injury and performance. This facility allows us to quickly turn insights into value, delivering real benefits to athletes as well as our distributors, partners and end use customers."

At the core of the PEAK Performance Lab is a state-of-the-art motion capture system, custom-designed to analyze how turf influences an athletic movement. This technology allows Shaw Sports Turf to move beyond conventional mechanical testing, which fails to capture the complexities of real athletes' interactions with the surface.

"At Shaw, we're constantly pushing the boundaries of turf innovation to better serve athletes," said Trey Brindle, Director of Research and innovation. "Our new PEAK Performance Lab is emblematic of Shaw's drive to go beyond industry standards. Athlete testing turf surfaces in the product development phase provides us with invaluable information that far exceeds what we get with standardized mechanical tests."

The PEAK Performance Lab is designed to turn real-time biomechanical insights into immediate product improvements, demonstrating Shaw's commitment to develop turf systems that are optimized for not only the sport and environmental conditions, but also for the athletes playing on them.

The PEAK Performance Lab represents a major step forward in sports surface innovation—one that prioritizes athlete interaction, using cutting edge biomechanical testing methods. By solving biomechanical problems with a biomechanical approach, Shaw Sports Turf is setting a new benchmark for the industry and reinforcing its position as the leader in advanced turf technology.

With the launch of this facility, Shaw Sports Turf is not only shaping the future of synthetic turf but also changing the way the industry thinks about athlete-driven innovation.

For more information about the PEAK Performance Lab and Shaw Sports Turf's ongoing advancements, visit http://www.shawsportsturf.com.

ABOUT SHAW SPORTS TURF

Shaw Sports Turf is one of the leading synthetic turf brands in North America. Creating innovative playing surfaces for athletic fields such as football, baseball, softball, lacrosse, soccer, and numerous other sports, Shaw Sports Turf products have been included as part of more than 4,000 successful installations over the past two decades, including recreational, K-12, college, and high-profile professional sports field installations. Recognizing that it's more than a field, Shaw Sports Turf's products are designed to create a distinctive environment with a strong commitment to performance, playability and sustainability. For more information, please visit http://www.shawsportsturf.com, call 866-703-4004 or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Shaw Sports Turf is a registered trademark of Shaw Integrated And Turf Solutions, Inc. ©2025 Shaw Integrated And Turf Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.

ABOUT SHAW

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. is a leader in flooring and other surface solutions designed for residential housing, commercial spaces and outdoor environments. Leveraging strengths in design, innovation and operational excellence, the company takes a people-centered, customer-focused, and growth-minded approach to meet diverse market needs. It creates differentiated customer experiences through its expansive portfolio of brands: Anderson Tuftex, COREtec, Shaw Floors, Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, Shaw Contract, Shaw Sports Turf, Shawgrass, Southwest Greens, Watershed Geo and more.

Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. with more than $6 billion in annual sales and 18,000 associates worldwide.

Media Contact

Jennifer Muse, Shaw Sports Turf, (706)-879-3643, [email protected], www.shawsportsturf.com

SOURCE Shaw Sports Turf