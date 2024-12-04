Shaw Sports Turf to return as The Official Synthetic Turf Provider of the College Football Playoff in 2025

With our focus on playability and design, we're committed to creating products to meet the needs of today's athletes as well as coaches and facility managers. Post this

"We're excited to be sponsoring this event in 2025 and to have a 'home field advantage' since the national championship game will be played right here in our backyard," said Chuck McClurg, vice president of Shaw's turf division. "Our products will serve as the centerpieces for the fan and athlete experience at Playoff Fan Central and Championship Tailgate again this year."

Both fields will feature Shaw's Game ON® artificial turf, which is produced in Calhoun, Georgia. Using a patented technology where logos, lines, and numbers are tufted into the field during the manufacturing process, limiting the number of seams in a field and increasing design options.

"With our focus on playability and design, we're committed to creating products to meet the needs of today's athletes as well as coaches and facility managers," McClurg said. "Every installation is more than a field. We know that our fields are where communities come together, where challenges are overcome, where memories are made and where sustainability and performance can come together to create an even better experience for athletes and fans."

"We were impressed by the design of both the Playoff Fan Central and Championships Tailgate fields last year, and we're ecstatic that Shaw Sports Turf is back on board to welcome the new 12-team playoff format," said Ryan Allen Hall, Sr. Director of Public Events and Sponsorship at the College Football Playoff. "We're working on a special design for the outdoor field this year to show off Shaw's manufacturing capabilities, and we're looking forward to unveiling the design leading up to the national championship game."

Shaw's turf division supports four brands that excel in providing synthetic turf solutions for commercial and residential landscaping, pet facilities, parks, playgrounds, sports fields and landfill applications.

Shaw Sports Turf, a leader among synthetic turf companies, boasts an impressive list of high-profile installations, including The Ohio State University, Vanderbilt University, Louisiana State University, Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Diamondbacks, Miami Marlins, Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays, and many others.

Other Shaw Sports Turf innovations include:

NXTPlay® – a groundbreaking, patented, high performance shock pad made with up to 60 percent recycled content, including reclaimed artificial turf fields. Launched in fall of 2020, Shaw's efforts have reclaimed and recycled more than 10 million pounds of synthetic turf to date.

efforts have reclaimed and recycled more than 10 million pounds of synthetic turf to date. Cradle to Cradle Certified® Products – NXTPlay and three of Shaw Sports Turf's most popular product lines have achieved Cradle to Cradle Certified® Bronze under the Version 3.1 standard. This allows Shaw to provide a complete field solution of products that have been verified as safe for people and planet according to the stringent Cradle to Cradle Certified® Products Program Standard.

To learn more about Shaw Sports Turf, visit https://shawsportsturf.com.

ABOUT SHAW

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. is a leader in flooring and other surface solutions designed for residential housing, commercial spaces and outdoor environments. Leveraging strengths in design, innovation and operational excellence, the company takes a people-centered, customer-focused, and growth-minded approach to meet diverse market needs. It creates differentiated customer experiences through its expansive portfolio of brands: Anderson Tuftex, COREtec, Shaw Floors, Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, Shaw Contract, Shaw Sports Turf, Shawgrass, Southwest Greens, Watershed Geo and more.

Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. with more than $6 billion in annual sales and 18,000 associates worldwide.

ABOUT SHAW SPORTS TURF

Shaw Sports Turf is one of the leading synthetic turf brands in North America. Creating innovative playing surfaces for football, baseball, softball, lacrosse, soccer, and numerous other sports, Shaw Sports Turf products have been included as part of more than 4,000 successful installations over the past two decades, including recreational, K-12, college, and high-profile professional sports field installations. Recognizing that it's more than a field, Shaw Sports Turf's products are designed to create a distinctive environment with a strong commitment to performance, playability and sustainability. For more information, please visit http://www.shawsportsturf.com, call 866-703-4004 or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. - -

Media Contact

Jennifer Muse, Shaw Sports Turf, (706)-879-3643

SOURCE Shaw Sports Turf