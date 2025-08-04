Shawgrass & Partners Deliver Custom Turf Field for Braves' Preseason Fan Zone at Truist Park

"This project was a special one to be involved with," said Chad Smallwood, project lead at Perfect Turf. "Working under the banners of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Truist, Delta, and the Atlanta Braves—our hometown team—was an honor." Post this

"This project was a special one to be involved with," said Chad Smallwood, project lead at Perfect Turf. "Working under the banners of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Truist, Delta, and the Atlanta Braves—our hometown team—was an honor."

The scope of work included a 6-inch aggregate base course, exceeding standard depth for enhanced durability, and a subsurface drainage system that ties directly into the stadium's stormwater infrastructure. Every element of turf was custom-cut and seamed onsite to meet evolving design requirements and the Braves' high standards.

Notable features of the finished fan zone include:

A whiffle ball field with authentic bases, pitching rubber, and home plate

A batting cage with a live pitching machine

A winding turf walkway with custom-made benches

Expansive turf lawns for relaxing and watching the game on a large jumbotron

To meet the needs of a high-use play space, Shawgrass specified Elevate 28 and Accelerate 62, two products selected for their natural look, lightweight feel, and durability. "So far it's holding up nicely," said Smallwood. "We used more sand than the spec suggested, hoping to slow wear down—and the turf looks great out there."

Despite design changes midstream, the team maintained close coordination with all project stakeholders. "We took direction from the Braves project team through our partners and adjusted in real time to deliver the playing surface they envisioned," said Smallwood.

This project is a standout example of how shared vision and seamless collaboration can deliver memorable, community-centered spaces. Shawgrass is proud to have helped create an engaging, high-quality environment where Braves fans and families can connect in a new way.

Shawgrass is a brand of Shaw Integrated and Turf Solution, which is a division of Shaw Industries, a Berkshire Hathaway company. With innovative turf systems designed for commercial, residential, and recreational applications, Shawgrass brings durability, aesthetics, and performance together to meet the highest standards in the synthetic turf industry.

