Shawgrass and Pinehurst Turf Pros Bring Aviation-Inspired Play to Life at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Overlook

"Partnering with Shawgrass turns bold ideas into places families can feel and remember," said Rick Randall, Owner/Operator of Pinehurst Turf Pros. "From the new Charlotte Douglas Airport Overlook, where kids race down our bright green 'runway,' to neighborhood play spaces and dog parks across the Carolinas, every project we've built together showcases the same hallmarks: vibrant color, true-to-life texture, and safety you can trust."

A Tribute that Inspires

At the heart of the overlook is a sprawling, aviation-themed playground where children can imagine takeoffs and landings as they dash across the lifelike turf. "Every design choice, from the color palette to the cushioning beneath the surface, was selected with intention," said Brooke Woodward, Shawgrass Territory Manager. "This project turns remembrance into joy, and inspiration into play."

The dedication, "In Loving Memory of All Those Who Died or Were Injured, and Those Who Helped in the Rescue and Restoration of US Air #1016," is etched into the landscape and remembered through purposeful design.

Why Shawgrass

Shawgrass' "Imagination Creativity" turf was chosen for its durability, vibrant appearance, and family-friendly features that include:

IPEMA-compliant fall protection in critical zones

Low glare and cooler surface temperatures for all-day comfort

Fade-resistant colors that maintain brightness, even under jet-fuel exposure and direct sunlight

Seamless Collaboration

The project was a coordinated effort between Pinehurst Turf Pros, general contractor Crowder Construction, and Shawgrass. Logistics posed unique challenges, from TSA checkpoints to runway curfews, but deliveries remained on schedule thanks to Shawgrass team members, who orchestrated flawless supply chain execution.

Pinehurst Turf Pros also played a vital role in improving drainage and replacing planned mulch beds with maintenance-free turf, ensuring long-term durability with fewer upkeep demands.

"Brooke, Hutton, and the entire Shawgrass team consistently deliver top-tier turf, logistics that hit the mark, and technical know-how that helps us solve site-specific challenges, whether we're working beside active runways or installing in tight urban courtyards," said Randall.

Community Visibility and Beyond

The Overlook's grand opening drew crowds and extensive media attention, with coverage reaching more than 250,000 households in the Charlotte area. Both Shawgrass and Pinehurst Turf Pros received prominent visual credit, a testament to the value of partnership and excellence in design.

Already, the project has sparked interest from two neighboring counties exploring similar aviation-themed spaces.

About Shawgrass

Shawgrass, a division of Shaw Industries, is a leading provider of synthetic turf solutions for playgrounds, pet areas, landscapes, and athletics. With a commitment to innovation, safety, and visual appeal, Shawgrass products are proudly made in the USA and backed by one of the most trusted names in flooring.

About Pinehurst Turf Pros

Based in North Carolina, Pinehurst Turf Pros specializes in custom turf installations across the Southeast. From public parks to complex commercial sites, the team is known for quality craftsmanship, creative vision, and customer-first service.

