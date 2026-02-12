Shawmut Corporation Joins U.S. Department of Energy's Better Buildings & Better Plants Program

"Through data-driven insights and continuous innovation, we're advancing the sustainability of both our processes and the products that power critical markets from automotive to medical and defense." – James Wyner, CEO of Shawmut Corporation Post this

"Joining the Better Buildings, Better Plants program reinforces our commitment to building a lower-carbon future for our customers and our industry," said James Wyner, CEO of Shawmut Corporation. "Through data-driven insights and continuous innovation, we're advancing the sustainability of both our processes and the products that power critical markets from automotive to medical and defense."

A Strategic Path Toward Decarbonization

Shawmut's strategy for meeting its DOE commitments will focus first on its most energy-intensive operations: textile dyeing and finishing. The company plans to deploy a comprehensive mix of process optimization, equipment modernization, renewable energy sourcing, and heat recovery systems across its manufacturing network.

Five of Shawmut's facilities in the United States will be enrolled in the program, where teams will benchmark current performance, conduct energy audits, and implement continuous improvement plans to drive measurable reductions in thermal energy use and overall emissions.

Building on a Legacy of Sustainability Innovation

Founded in 1916, Shawmut Corporation has grown into a leading global provider of high-performance textiles and composite materials serving the automotive, medical, filtration, military/tactical, and industrial markets. The company's commitment to sustainability extends beyond its operations to the materials it engineers.

In 2025, Shawmut launched Shawmut Insights™, a proprietary Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) system that enables cradle-to-grave evaluation of environmental impacts for its products. This system helps customers in the automotive and industrial sectors make more informed, lower-carbon material choices.

Shawmut's commitment to reducing energy consumption across its plants will also impact LCA results, benefiting customers even further.

"Reducing energy and emissions is not just an operational priority—it's a core part of how we design our materials and processes for a sustainable future," added Wyner.

Looking Ahead

As Shawmut advances toward its 2033 sustainability goals, the company will share progress through the DOE's Better Plants partner network, collaborating with other U.S. manufacturers to accelerate innovation in energy efficiency and carbon reduction.

For more information about Shawmut Corporation's sustainability initiatives, visit www.shawmutcorporation.com/sustainability.

Media Contact

Jonathan Platz, Shawmut Corporation, 1 781-223-4112, [email protected], shawmutcorporation.com

SOURCE Shawmut Corporation