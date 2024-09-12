Shawmut Creates New High-Tech Knitting Firm, Shawmut Infinite

"The Fairystone acquisition is one more way Shawmut is enhancing its position as a preferred global partner to automotive and industrial OEMs". -James Wyner, Shamut CEO Post this

"The Fairystone acquisition marks the realization of Shawmut's long-standing vision for operating a fully integrated textile and textile composite supply chain in North America, and for deploying new digital tools that enable big leaps forward in productivity and innovation." said James Wyner, Shawmut CEO. "It's just one more way in which Shawmut is enhancing its position as a preferred global partner to automotive and industrial OEMs".

About Shawmut Corporation

Shawmut LLC is a subsidiary of Shawmut Corporation, a leading global provider of innovative and sustainable textile solutions. Shawmut provides engineered textiles and textile composites for automotive, medical, filtration, military and protective apparel applications and is the world's leading provider of laminated warp knit automotive headliner fabrics.

Founded in 1916, Shawmut is a fourth-generation, family-owned global corporation, headquartered in West Bridgewater, MA, USA. Shawmut and its affiliates now employ over 800 employees worldwide in eight global manufacturing plants and six commercial offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Shawmut can be found online on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram. To learn more, visit www.shawmutcorp.com.

About Fairystone Fabrics

Privately-owned, Fairystone Fabrics began operations in 1968. Over its 56-year history, Fairystone has earned a reputation for technical knitting expertise. The company supplies quality technical fabrics for automotive, filtration and other industrial applications to customers across the world. More information about the new Shawmut Infinite business can be found online at www.shawmutinfinite.com.

Media Contact

Jon Platz, Shawmut Marketing Communications Manager, Shawmut Corporation, 1 781-223-4112, [email protected], http://www.shawmutcorporation.com

SOURCE Shawmut Corporation